Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack

Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn't matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple's San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn't believe the two men knew one another.
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one

WASHINGTON — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation's economic picture looks like a...
Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report

Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter. The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported. "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through...
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a fellow...
FLORIDA STATE
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
WASHINGTON, CA
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister...
Energy crisis putting most German firms under duress -survey

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The energy crisis is impacting nearly every branch of the German economy, with the number of companies that see high energy costs due to the Ukraine war as a threat to business at the highest level on record, the DIHK business survey showed on Wednesday.
Former UK health minister draws fire for reality TV stint

LONDON — Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain's response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday after signing up to a reality TV show. Hancock, who is no longer in government but remains a member of...
N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
WASHINGTON STATE
Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad

WARSAW, POLAND — Poland’s defense minister said Wednesday that he has ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants. Defense Minister Mariusz...
Raleigh, NC
