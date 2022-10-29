Read full article on original website
House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
WASHINGTON — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers...
Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack
Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn't matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple's San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn't believe the two men knew one another.
BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans
NEW YORK — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC...
Explainer-U.S. midterm elections: How America casts and counts its votes
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Misinformation online and false claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies have sharply eroded public trust in the integrity of U.S. elections. How Americans vote — and the equipment they use — varies widely, and some methods are more vulnerable to efforts to shake that trust.
Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment, but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White House in...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again,...
On election eve, the state of the US economy is a blurry one
WASHINGTON — Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Employers are posting nearly two job openings for every unemployed American. Hiring is on track for its second-strongest year in government records dating to 1940. And the economy grew solidly over the summer. From certain angles, the nation's economic picture looks like a...
Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report
Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter. The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported. "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through...
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a fellow...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister...
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Russia to summon British ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia will summon Britain's ambassador to Moscow over what it said was the involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Energy crisis putting most German firms under duress -survey
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The energy crisis is impacting nearly every branch of the German economy, with the number of companies that see high energy costs due to the Ukraine war as a threat to business at the highest level on record, the DIHK business survey showed on Wednesday.
Former UK health minister draws fire for reality TV stint
LONDON — Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain's response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday after signing up to a reality TV show. Hancock, who is no longer in government but remains a member of...
N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad
WARSAW, POLAND — Poland’s defense minister said Wednesday that he has ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants. Defense Minister Mariusz...
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
