ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Behind Enemy Lines: Week 8 Q&A with Seahawks Wire

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yasXX_0irLQjS400

The New York Giants (6-1) and Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will square off on Sunday afternoon in a Week 8 matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The Giants opened the week as 2.5-point road underdogs and they’ve seen that spread dip to +3.5 as of this writing.

With this matchup on tap, Giants Wire took the opportunity to hold a Q&A with Seahawks Wire managing editor Tim Weaver.

Geno Smith is a QB who has struggled to put it together throughout his career but is now playing at a high level. What's changed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibfLA_0irLQjS400
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Weaver: The physical talent was always there with Geno Smith, who has a good-but-not-great arm. What’s really changed is his approach to the game — a very rare fundamental change in philosophy about how he attacks a defense.

Early in his career with the Jets he would rely too much on his arm talent and try to force things. These days he is far more careful with the ball and takes what the defense gives him. We expected a game-manager type of season, but Smith threw a curveball and started getting more aggressive as he got comfortable with the offense. So, he’s making very few mistakes and consistently throwing some incredibly accurate balls into tight windows — and those windows are getting further and further down the field as the season goes on. There are only a handful of guys who are throwing the ball better right now.

The Seahawks seem to have hit on Kenneth Walker. What makes the second-round RB so dynamic?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhzEc_0irLQjS400
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Walker has two big things going for him. First, he has an absolutely-lethal jump cut move that makes a lot of guys miss. Once he gets into his space, he uses his explosiveness to blow away the rest of the defense. Walker has the fastest run for any ball carrier in the league this year — they need to get him at or near the line of scrimmage, because once he’s out in space it’s over.

Seattle struggles defensively, but especially against the run. Is there anything they can do to stop Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oynSY_0irLQjS400
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The defense did have a brutal start to the season, especially against the run. However, the unit has actually been improving a lot over the last few weeks. Getting a few bad tacklers out of the lineup was part of it, but they’ve also made some schematic tweaks to fix their run fits. Of course, Saquon Barkley will be the best rusher they’ve faced this year, so it might be a different story. If they can contain Saquon then we’ll know that this defensive turnaround is legit and not a fluke.

Who are some under-the-radar players, both offensively and defensively, Giants fans should know about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOtNh_0irLQjS400
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The rookies are all worth watching, as the Seahawks may have hit the best draft class of all-time.

Starting offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas are both very impressive for rookies. Cornerback Tariq Woolen might be an All-Pro already, in the slot Coby Bryant is a fumble-forcing machine and Ken Walker looks like the best rookie running back since Adrian Peterson.

It’s mostly been these guys and Geno Smith’s improvement that have powered the Seahawks this year.

What would the loss of DK Metcalf change for Seattle offensively?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyKct_0irLQjS400
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It would hurt, obviously. Tyler Lockett is Smith’s guy on third down, so if the Giants can manage that then Seattle will need somebody else to step up.

For starters, we’ll probably see more of the tight ends in the passing game. Smith is utilizing them a lot more than Russell Wilson did. Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant may all see a few targets — especially in the red zone.

As far as the other receivers go, Marquise Goodwin stepped up last week but Dee Eskridge has been a disappointment. It’s tough to guess which, if any of them might take advantage of the opportunity.

What's your prediction for the Week 8 game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387FWI_0irLQjS400
AP Photo/Larry Maurer

I came into this season very down on this team, but they’ve far exceeded my expectations. As long as Geno Smith gets decent pass protection (which he mostly has) they can hang with anybody in the NFC. The defense is trending in the right direction — if that continues they’ll be a playoff team.

I really like what Brian Daboll is doing but it’s tough to keep winning these one-possession games.

Seahawks 27, Giants 24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London. Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge. Rutledge appeared to...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things the Steelers trade for CB William Jackson III means for the defense

On the final day to make a trade in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one busy franchise. First, the team worked a trade with the Chicago Bears that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Windy City for a second-round pick. Pittsburgh then followed it up with a swap of late-round picks to net Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III. Here are three things the Jackson trade means for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy