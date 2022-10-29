ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross head coach reacts to thrilling OT win vs. Fordham

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team kept their undefeated season alive Saturday with a thrilling 53-52 overtime win against Fordham. A crowd of over 17,500 packed Fitton Field to watch the two top-20 teams battle for the de-facto Patriot League championship. It was an offensive shootout, with teams...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
WRENTHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Customers hoping to win big buy Powerball tickets in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.2 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The huge prize is bringing people into O'Hara's Wine and Liquors in Worcester looking for a shot at being the one who walks away with the money.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on I-395 in Oxford

A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts. The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials also responded to the scene. Video of the scene showed the truck laying on its side in the road. The driver, who state...
OXFORD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city

WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion

WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA

