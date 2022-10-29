Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MANorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Worcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross head coach reacts to thrilling OT win vs. Fordham
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team kept their undefeated season alive Saturday with a thrilling 53-52 overtime win against Fordham. A crowd of over 17,500 packed Fitton Field to watch the two top-20 teams battle for the de-facto Patriot League championship. It was an offensive shootout, with teams...
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Customers hoping to win big buy Powerball tickets in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Powerball jackpot now sits at $1.2 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The huge prize is bringing people into O'Hara's Wine and Liquors in Worcester looking for a shot at being the one who walks away with the money.
Hazardous materials team called to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
A hazardous materials team had to be called to a Springfield bank on a report of a mysterious white powder Tuesday morning.
MassLive.com
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
nbcboston.com
Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on I-395 in Oxford
A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts. The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials also responded to the scene. Video of the scene showed the truck laying on its side in the road. The driver, who state...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city
WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
WPRI 12 News
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
spectrumnews1.com
Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion
WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
MassLive.com
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield
A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
MassLive.com
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Comments / 0