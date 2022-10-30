Cloudy and Mild For Sunday

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast 02:52

BALTIMORE -- The clouds are back for the morning and afternoon on Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 60's.

A frost advisory was in place for our area until 10am, with temperatures reaching a high of 63 degrees as the day continues.

Rain holds off today through early Monday morning but some isolated chances will move in by late afternoon.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 60's and possibly reaching the 70's.

Rain remains a possibility into the middle of the workweek with highs bouncing from upper 60's to lower 70's.