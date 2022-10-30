ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy and Mild For Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast

BALTIMORE -- The clouds are back for the morning and afternoon on Sunday with temperatures in the lower to middle 60's.

A frost advisory was in place for our area until 10am, with temperatures reaching a high of 63 degrees as the day continues.

Rain holds off today through early Monday morning but some isolated chances will move in by late afternoon.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 60's and possibly reaching the 70's.

Rain remains a possibility into the middle of the workweek with highs bouncing from upper 60's to lower 70's.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Unseasonably warm first of November

BALTIMORE -- While the clouds might linger from Monday's rain, it's an unseasonably warm first of November. The Baltimore area will see highs near 73 Tuesday afternoon.The possibility of rain will continue before tapering off by Tuesday afternoon.The rest of the week looks decent—with no rain in the forecast. Expect periods of clouds and sunshine from Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the 60s. The lows at night will dip into the 40s and 50s. An unusual weather pattern will begin later this week and continue into the weekend. It will bring above-average temperatures to the region by the weekend. People in the Maryland region could see highs in the mid-70s next Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast holds true through the rest of this week without any drastic changes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 to rebrand its movement focusing on peace

BALTIMORE - It is Ceasefire weekend in Baltimore, and the movement known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365 wants to change its image.Baltimore Ceasefire 365 announced on Friday they want to make the switch to an image that focuses on peace.The group told WJZ that for years they've focused on crime, violence and homicides in Baltimore City, and calling for an end to it all.But now, they want to rebrand.Their goal is to still be there for the victims' families, but they want to change their name and swap out their logo - which at the moment has a gun in it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Giving back at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Hi Everyone!Look at this large map and get ready to be stunned.I lifted this off of the Maryland Food Banks website. Don't worry too much about each individual color, just understand that this map is of identified "hunger hotspots," and state wide "food insecurity" hotspots. You can go to the Maryland Food Bank's website and see a lot more. Here it is, https://mdfoodbank.org/ . It is bad enough to have to worry about monthly bill, much less HUNGER. K2 and I have taken you to the Maryland Food Bank before. We made it our business to pay them a visit in the Spring...
HALETHORPE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Legendary Buffalo Soldiers - all-Black Army - will be involved in Baltimore's Veteran's Day Parade

BALTIMORE - The legendary Buffalo soldiers will parade through Baltimore on Veterans Day.Manny Locke Jr., president of the Baltimore chapter of the Buffalo soldiers, has not stopped celebrating the bravery of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black Army unit."Augustus Walley is from Reisterstown, Maryland, born and raised," Locke said. "The true story is, his father fought in the civil war"Locke, a Vietnam veteran, used memorabilia and transformed his home into a museum."I didn't learn any of this in high school," Locke said. "I didn't learn any of this in grade school. They rarely ever talked about the Civil War, but they...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Catonsville early Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue, where they found the victim shot once. The man was not identified. The man was hospitalized in unknown condition. A search for suspects is underway, police said, and an investigation is ongoing. 
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Three suspects were arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.These arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The wide smile on Roquan Smith's face made it clear how he felt about his new surroundings.Smith was upbeat Wednesday when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week.Although changing teams is often jarring, this is an opportunity for the standout linebacker to contribute to a contender."I'm excited, and I know they're trying to get over the hump and win the big game," Smith said. "I feel like I can be one of the guys that can help with that, so I'm excited to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints

The Baltimore Ravens seek to maintain their perch atop the AFC North and win for the fourth time in five games when they visit New Orleans in Week 9. The Saints have struggled much of this season, but are coming off a confidence-building 24-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. That victory kept New Orleans one game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. The Ravens have won five of seven meetings with the Saints and three of the past four. This season the Ravens and Saints have had vastly different turnover numbers. Baltimore is plus-6 in that department while...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With 'More than a Shop' at All Star Barber Lounge

Hi Everyone!  We met Troy Staton about a month ago. And today K2 and I fulfilled a promise made back then. In the picture, he is in the green sweater. (I will get to our other guests in the photo in just a second.)Here is a long story short; four years ago last week Troy, a noted community barber, was cutting an off-duty police officer's hair when a robber entered. The office took appropriate action but not before Troy had been shot three times. It was during his recovery at Shock Trauma that he saw many communities come together to support...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five people found dead inside home in La Plata

BALTIMORE - Five people were found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.Police are investigating a reported shooting at a single-family home on Wildflower Drive in LaPlata.Officers found five adults who were dead inside the home.Police are working to learned the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the home.
LA PLATA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Players: Brawl started by rival coaches ends seasons for City College, Baltimore Poly

BALTIMORE -  A brawl among rivals ended the football season of both teams on Friday night.While the students took the brunt of the punishment, players told WJZ the fight was started by opposing coaches from City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.City and Poly – one of the biggest rivalry high school games in Baltimore – were both bound for the playoffs, until one second after the clock ticked zero.City College beat Polytechnic Institute, 24-16, at Johns Hopkins University.But neither won the end result."Our immediate reaction was, 'no, no, no, no," City running back Jarrod Mack Jr. said.Some of the players...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Hi Everyone!I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city. The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!" And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!" For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 teenagers among 9 people shot during violent weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were shot in less than four hours in Baltimore Sunday during a violent weekend that spanned the city. Police say they responded to at least 10 cruel crimes since Friday. The youngest teen gunshot victim was only 14 years old. A bullet hit him in the leg in the 3900-block of Kenyon Avenue—not far from Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore just before 6:30 p.m.About 15 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head on Old York Road in Pen Lucy. Aiyana Thomas runs the non-profit organization My Father's Plan, which is just steps from the shooting. "I never...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

First responders investigate damaged vehicle near I-83 overpass

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a vehicular collision near a busy overpass in North Baltimore.Video footage shows two different types of law enforcement officers inspecting a damaged vehicle near the intersection of Druid Park Lake Drive and I-83.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Arts District carves out a space for novice and rising artists in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Art and culture are innate in the Black community, particularly in Baltimore.The Black Arts District was established in 2019 as the fourth arts and entertainment district in Baltimore City. The district covers 149 acres of West Baltimore, according to the Maryland State Arts CouncilBut also, it's the only arts and entertainment district directly supporting Black-creative and Black-cultural  production on the eastern seaboard."We really wanted to make sure it included different kinds of Black leaders both past and present," Brion Grill, the founder and executive director of the Black Arts District, said. The Black Arts District aims to empower Black creative...
BALTIMORE, MD
Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

