The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
WMUR.com
Officials release autopsy results for man fatally shot at busy Manchester intersection
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators have released the results of the autopsy conducted on the body of a man found shot to death at a busy Manchester intersection on Saturday. Officials with the state attorney general's office said Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the face and neck and the manner of his death was a homicide.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics
“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
whdh.com
Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
MassLive.com
No bail for Anthony Jackson, accused of holding gun to woman’s head
A Randolph man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head while she sat inside a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday was charged in connection with the incident and ordered to be held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Anthony...
manchesterinklink.com
5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity
MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
MassLive.com
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested in Brighton for Felony Warrant for Breaking and Entering Also Faces Criminal Harassment and Peeping Tom Charges
At about 10:20 PM on Saturday October, 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton) responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of Strathmore Road and Lothian Road. On arrival, responding officers located an individual matching the given description who was later identified as Oqueli...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
whdh.com
Police respond to shooting in Dorchester, less than 8 hours after another left a victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester, hours after another shooting in the neighborhood left a victim with serious injuries. Detectives could be seen sweeping part of Hancock Street for evidence Sunday morning as cruisers and police tape blocked off the road. Police were first...
MassLive.com
Boston cop threatened, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’ Suffolk DA says
Prosecutors said Monday that a Boston police officer accused of domestic violence during a weekend altercation threatened to burn down the home of a member of her family or household with them inside it. Roselyn LaCroix, a member of the Boston Police Department since 2006, was arrested before dawn Sunday...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 3 people shot on Hancock Street, hours after shooting a mile away leaves victim in critical condition
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police now say three people were left with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Dorchester, reported eight hours after a separate shooting two streets away. In an update, the police department said two men and a woman were wounded near 274 Hancock...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester
At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
WPRI 12 News
Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting
EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
liveboston617.org
Man Clinging to Life After After Failed Carjacking On Erie St. Leaves Him Critically Shot
At approximately 22:25 hours on October 29, 2022, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3, the Gang Unit, and the K-9 Unit all responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Erie St.. The caller reported being shot in the ear. Upon first responders’...
