Boston, MA

ABC6.com

Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics

“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
STURBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday. BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

No bail for Anthony Jackson, accused of holding gun to woman’s head

A Randolph man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head while she sat inside a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday was charged in connection with the incident and ordered to be held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Anthony...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity

MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms and Drugs During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 10:45 AM on Thursday October 27, 2022, members of the District C-11 (Dorchester) Drug Control Unit (DCU) in coordination with members of the District B-3 (Mattapan) DCU and FBI’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force arrested Rashad Venter, 34, of Dorchester in the area of Pasadena Road in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident following the execution of search warrants for his person and his residence which resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, a loaded 9mm Hi-Point Handgun, 55 rounds of ammunition in total and a plastic bag containing cocaine along with other drug related evidence.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
EASTON, MA

