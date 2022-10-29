Read full article on original website
Volunteer who found missing 3-year-old in Beaver County shares story
This weekend, a 3-year-old boy went missing in the West Desert in central Utah and was eventually found Saturday morning by a local resident who volunteered his time to help with the search.
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
One dead after snowmobiling accident in Beaver County
One person died Monday after a snowmobiling accident in central Utah, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office said.
Utah seeks $10.3 million in restitution for Millard Co. wildfire
Millard County prosecutors are seeking $10.3 million in restitution from a group of people accused of starting a wildfire that torched more than 11,000 acres.
