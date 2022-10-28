News Releases

The City of Oklahoma City is seeking public input on the MAPS 4 Beautification projects at two open house events. Residents are invited to learn about and weigh in on which beautification projects they would like to see implemented as a part of MAPS 4.

Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Event Pavilion in Scissortail Park

Monday, Nov. 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Capitol Hill Library (Spanish translation available)

Results from the ongoing survey at BeautifyOKC.com and comments from OKC residents at the public open houses will inform a master plan and determine where the City should prioritize beautification projects identified in the 2019 MAPS 4 Resolution, which may include:

City entrance gateways along interstates

Approaches to Will Rogers World Airport (including the creation of the Bessie Coleman Garden near the airport, State Highway 152 from Meridian to I-44 and I-44 from State Highway 152 to I-40)

Enhancement of three pedestrian bridges over the interstates in south Oklahoma City

I-240 from I-44 to I-35

East and west entrances to the Clara Luper Corridor

NE 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue

Oklahoma City University corridor along NW 23rd Street

Reno Avenue and Eastern Avenue corridor between Bricktown and the First Americans Museum

I-35 and I-44 bridges over the Oklahoma River

I-44 from Portland Avenue to Classen Boulevard

I-40 and Council Road interchange

Route 66

Public art and/or monuments at key intersections, including a statue of Ralph Ellison

Updated low-maintenance landscaping along key arterial roads

Trees (at least $1 million)

MAPS 4 will help transform the appearance of Oklahoma City with targeted investments. MAPS 4 includes $32.8 million for beautification projects across Oklahoma City such as gardens, plazas, gateways, bridge enhancements, murals, landscaping, artwork and more. The project will elevate residents’ daily experience and improve our first impression for visitors.

“We are inviting residents to share their visions for improvements that will help guide the MAPS 4 beautification plan,” MAPS 4 Program Manager David Todd said. “We’re looking forward to hearing input from our residents on what they envision and where they want to see the beautification improvements in Oklahoma City.”

Residents can stay up to date on the MAPS 4 Beautification project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the master plan development, the public engagement process and take the survey at BeautifyOKC.com.

###

About MAPS 4

MAPS 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPS 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019, moving forward with a unique and ambitious plan to transform our community. The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPS 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPS 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPS 4. The MAPS Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPS 4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more.

Media Contact

Kristy Yager

(405) 297-2550

Katy Gustafson

(405) 200-5631