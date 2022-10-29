Read full article on original website
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
TBI UPDATE: Missing Teenager Safely Located
(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A 19-year-old woman who was reported under an “Endangered Child Alert” as missing has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The original alert was initiated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in orchestration with the TBI. 5-Days after Michaelle Van...
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
UPDATED: More Details on Smyrna Man Convicted for 2020 Rape on Florence Road in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - UPDATED - We have more details on the conviction of a 41-year-old Smyrna, TN man who was found guilty on multiple rape charges late last month. Ilaz Neziri was arrested under a sealed indictment stemming from a case that was investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit in 2020. According to the original arrest report filed by former MPD Detective Tommy Roberts, who now works for the MTSU Police Department, Neziri was at a house party on Florence Road where he was accused of raping a woman.
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
New Sheriff's Deputies in Rutherford County
Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
Ongoing: Shoplifting Continues to Plague Retails Stores in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) From the shoplifting files of the Murfreesboro Police Department: Authorities are wanting help in confirming the identity of a subject who was recorded on video allegedly stealing several pieces of clothing from a local sport’s apparel store. The incident was reported on last month. MPD Public Information...
21st Annual Food Drive for North Rutherford County - Help Others
(SMYRNA, TENN.) Each year the Smyrna Fire Dept. partners with Nourish Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items donated to help our neighbors in need. Last year alone, Nourish Food Bank provided more than 750,000 worth of meals to families in economic and food crisis across their service communities. On average they serve around 1,500 families per month. A study published in April of 2020 showed that 11.9% of Tennesseans were listed as being food insecure, whereas the national average is 11.8%. Food insecurity means that a family or individual lacks access to enough food to maintain proper health.
2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade on December 11th - Theme: “Christmas Through the Years”
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, which means the annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade is nearing! The parade, as in years past, will be on the second Sunday in December…. That was Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Director Nate Williams. “Christmas Through the Years” is the 2022 theme...
City Offices and Facilities Closing in Recognition of Veterans Day Nov. 11
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run November 11th.
Annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony Scheduled for November 11
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11th at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. This year’s speakers include Tabatha Howard, Ross Howard, and Randy Berg. There will also be a 21 gun salute and taps will be played.
Annual Habitat for Humanity Cookin' to Build on November 5th
Murfreesboro, TN – Middle Tennessee residents will have a chance to get their fill of delicious chili, soup, stew and gumbo from over 35 cooking teams at the 15th Annual Cookin’ To Build event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 11am – 1:00 pm, on the Murfreesboro Town Square. The popular food event raises money for Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity to help build safe, energy-efficient, and affordable homes for families across Rutherford County.
UPDATE: The First Federal Post Office in Lebanon, Tennessee is being sold in a special sealed bid process
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Welcomes New Vice President of Development and Engagement
Murfreesboro, TN — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties recently welcomed its newest team member, Lucie Burchfield, Vice President of Development and Engagement. “I’m looking forward to marrying two of my passions – philanthropy and serving in my community – with my new role at United Way,” shared Lucie.
Wreathes Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
Fri. (Nov. 11, 2022) 10:30AM-4:30PM The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be at the Stones River National Battlefield Visitor's Center (3501 Old Nashville Highway; Murfreesboro, TN). Honor veterans and see the interactive exhibits in this amazing mobile unit.
Stewarts Creek Robotics Club driving interest in STEM industries
Stewarts Creek Middle School has no shortage of after-school clubs. The cafeteria turns into an archery range when the bell rings. Art club, photography, book club and choir all have a home among Stewarts Creek’s offerings for students. But middle and high school students at Stewarts Creek are gaining...
MTSU Recognized Nationally for ‘Gold Standard’ in Teacher Prep Accreditation Inbox
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU’s College of Education was one of only 32 total institutions to be recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation for its quality as an education preparation provider. Each year, CAEP selects education preparation providers accredited by the council to receive the...
5 Rutherford Co. Players 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists
Five Rutherford County football players have been named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. That includes four of the five semifinalists in all of Class 6A. Two time defending state champion Oakland had quarterback Kade Hewitt nominated. Blackman had two - Justin Brown and Jack Risner. Smyrna Arion Carter was also one of the semifinalist. Oakland kicker Jacob Taylor is a Kicker of the Year semifinalist.
