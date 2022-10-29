(SMYRNA, TENN.) Each year the Smyrna Fire Dept. partners with Nourish Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items donated to help our neighbors in need. Last year alone, Nourish Food Bank provided more than 750,000 worth of meals to families in economic and food crisis across their service communities. On average they serve around 1,500 families per month. A study published in April of 2020 showed that 11.9% of Tennesseans were listed as being food insecure, whereas the national average is 11.8%. Food insecurity means that a family or individual lacks access to enough food to maintain proper health.

