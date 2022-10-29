ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDBO

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket —...

