Donald Trump calls for the release of hundreds of his supporters arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump had previously expressed sympathy for the January 6 rioters when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket —...
