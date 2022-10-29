ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ is reportedly the fastest-selling ‘Call of Duty’ game ever

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last week (October 28).
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King Promo Leads to Controversy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality

Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ disables attachment tuning “until further notice”

Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug. The feature is disabled “until further notice” after players were reporting the game crashing if they had five attachments tuned. “We are disabling attachment tuning until...
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 players are already finding ways to exploit map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer released only days ago, but its active player base is already finding major flaws and means to exploit the maps. OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime particularly discovered a major flaw on the Breenbergh Hotel. The release of MW2 has seen countless issues...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available

November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more. The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.
ComicBook

Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time

Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook

PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022

For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022

It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.

