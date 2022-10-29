Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.

