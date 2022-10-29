Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is reportedly the fastest-selling ‘Call of Duty’ game ever
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise. The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last week (October 28).
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King Promo Leads to Controversy
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a big promotion with Burger King, but it is creating some controversy. Call of Duty is a marketing powerhouse. Given the cost to make the games and the player base it wants to reach in order to stay one of the industry's top dogs, Activision has to get the game out there in any way possible. Many times this results in promotions with other brands such as Totinos, Doritos, and most notably, Mountain Dew. This year, players can earn double XP and even COD Points for purchasing specially marked Mountain Dew packages. Little Caesars is even getting on the action, allowing players to get in-game rewards and the chance to win a PS5.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality
Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ disables attachment tuning “until further notice”
Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug. The feature is disabled “until further notice” after players were reporting the game crashing if they had five attachments tuned. “We are disabling attachment tuning until...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are already finding ways to exploit map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer released only days ago, but its active player base is already finding major flaws and means to exploit the maps. OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime particularly discovered a major flaw on the Breenbergh Hotel. The release of MW2 has seen countless issues...
Infinity Ward Is Making Adjustments To The Multiplayer Component Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Making It Simpler To Locate And Eliminate Enemy Players
At launch, the red diamond marker over enemy players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will help reduce the number of cases of mistaken identity. As a result of player dissatisfaction with the September Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta, this adjustment has been highly requested. In Call of...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more. The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
dotesports.com
TimTheTatman blames Twitch, YouTube stars for changing how fans play Modern Warfare 2
After dabbling in the Call of Duty franchise for more than a decade, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar believes the way people play the game has evolved—or rather, de-evolved throughout the years. Rather than mindlessly throwing themselves into the thick of battle and having fun, he feels like players...
