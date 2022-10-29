Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Lesnar and Lashley brawl again, Reigns delivers threat to Paul
With Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia less than one week away and participants at the event unable to appear on SmackDown due to travel, the final heavy lifting for the event had to happen on Raw on Monday night. That included rare television appearances from both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
tjrwrestling.net
Arn Anderson Explains If He Wants An Office Job In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has explained if he’d be happy with an office job in AEW, much like he had for several years as a producer in WWE. Following a stellar in-ring career Arn Anderson was forced to hang up his boots in the mid-nineties due to injury and began to work backstage. In WWE, Anderson spent the best part of two decades working as an agent for the company helping many WWE Superstars put together their matches before he was released from his role in 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Critical Of Raw Stable
A former WWE writer said that he wants to “blow it up” in reference to a particular faction. Ever since Paul “Triple” Levesque has taken over as Chief Content Officer, he has made a stables a centerpiece of World Wrestling Entertainment programming. Factions have become a huge part of the company under Triple H, with stables such as The Bloodline, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The O.C. and The Judgement Day all becoming a focal point.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Release Several NXT Talents
WWE has released several members of the NXT roster according to a new report with at least five members of the developmental brand leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng have all been let go from their WWE deals.
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
tjrwrestling.net
Dark Side Of The Ring Reportedly To Return
It looks like Dark Side Of The Ring is coming back for another season according to a new report with one of the topics featured possibly revealed. Dark Side Of The Ring is a Vice series that looks at the murkier side of the pro wrestling world. Previous topics covered in the show’s first three series include Chris Benoit, the death of Owen Hart, and the murder of Bruiser Brody.
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
