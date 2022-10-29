Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Even a Little Coffee in Pregnancy Might Stunt a Child's Growth
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Most pregnant women are told it's safe to have one cup of coffee a day because it won't trigger miscarriages or preterm deliveries, but new research suggests a surprising risk: Moms-to-be who consume caffeine, even in small amounts, may have shorter kids. "The...
US News and World Report
This Hunting Season, Know Your CPR
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might seem like guns would be the biggest safety concern for hunters, but there's another real danger. The possibility of having a heart attack or stroke while hunting is higher with the combination of physical exertion, excitement and cold air constricting blood vessels, experts say.
