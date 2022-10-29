Read full article on original website
BBC
Safety call after Kishorn quarry worker crushed death
A worker's death at a Highland quarry has prompted a sheriff to call for an industry-wide alert on the safe use of quarrying equipment. Pawel Kocik was working on a stone crusher when he was accidently struck by the arm of an excavator. Sheriff Gary Aitken said the Health and...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC
Sharlotte Naglis: Mum devastated as drink-driver sentence appeal rejected
The mother of a girl killed by a driver has said she is "devastated" that an appeal to increase his sentence has been rejected. Six-year-old Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021. John Owen, 46, was jailed for just...
BBC
Woman who dodged £400 York beauty bill sought by police
A woman who failed to pay for a number of cosmetic treatments at a beauty business in York is being sought by police. North Yorkshire Police said the woman gave false details before having the procedures, which cost more than £400. She then left the salon at the York...
BBC
Trio jailed over £3m cocaine-running plot
Three men have been jailed for their part in running drugs and cash between London, the Midlands and west England. Tekla Selassie, 20, Adil Riaz, 31, and Tobias Slender, 44, were investigated under Operation Venetic - a UK-wide crackdown on organised crime. The three men helped Bath-based drug dealer Romaine...
BBC
Benefit cuts for disabled people in hospital called unfair
Thousands of disabled people have had their benefits paused during extended hospital stays under a rule charities say penalises the most vulnerable. It comes after a court case was withdrawn which had been set to challenge the lawfulness of the so-called hospitalisation rule. One affected family lost more than £5,000...
