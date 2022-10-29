Read full article on original website
Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds. The man...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the man was in his 20s.
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
click orlando
Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
leesburg-news.com
Man in stolen truck leads deputies on chase in Lake County
A 37-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after trying to flee Lake County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen truck. Cody Allen Calton, of 2215 Hialeah Ave., was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding with wanton disregard, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and attaching a tag that was not assigned to his vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Siblings charged in Winter Haven apartment shooting
Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.
wild941.com
Two Largo Men Arrested For Eating Half Rotisserie Chicken And Putting It Back
Two Largo men were arrested after they went to a Walmart, partially ate a rotisserie chicken and put it back on the shelf. Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins. Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins...
WESH
Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
Man, 20, killed in crash involving semi-truck in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died in a crash involving a semi-truck on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County on Monday morning. Troopers said the 20-year-old from Coral Springs died after his 2021 Toyota Corolla collided with a semi-truck. Investigators said the man died on the scene, and the driver of the semi-truck remained on the scene.
WESH
35-year-old man dies after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday night, the driver of a motorcycle died following an Orange County crash. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, the crash occurred on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 254. A motorcycle in a center lane on State Road 91 lost control and rotated to...
