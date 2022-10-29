ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Giant space pumpkin’: NASA explains what made sun ‘smile’ days before Halloween

(NEXSTAR) – It may look all cute and cuddly, but the “smile” spotted in recent images of the sun triggered a geomagnetic storm watch over the weekend. An image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory taken last Wednesday is drawing comparisons to a jack-o-lantern for the three noticeable black patches that some said looked like eyes and a toothless grin.
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
What to do with your costumes after Halloween

(WJBF) — Halloween has come and gone, but that costume you spent a small fortune on is still here. What are you going to do with it?. You could trash it, but why would you? It’s not good for the environment to fill landfills with some of the cheap materials that Halloween costumes are made of.
