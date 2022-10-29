AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) seemed like the cat with nine lives. It suffered through downturns in the movie industry brought on by a host of things, including a lack of blockbuster movies, COVID-19 effects on audience sizes, and balance sheet troubles. Along the way, it became a stock that investors drove up and down by extreme amounts. According to a new evaluation by a large brokerage firm, the stock is worth $0.95 a share. Shares now trade for about $6 apiece.

5 DAYS AGO