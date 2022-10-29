Read full article on original website
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Tesla Model S Plaid duels ICE hypercar that’s 44x its price — and still wins
It takes a special vehicle to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid. And for production internal combustion engine-powered cars, such a feat is especially hard. Even ICE hypercars, after all, do not have the same instant torque that the Model S Plaid’s three carbon-wrapped electric motors exhibit when the family sedan accelerates from a dead stop.
Tesla Cybertruck mass production to begin at end of 2023
Tesla is planning to begin Cybertruck mass production at the end of 2023, a new report states. Tesla is “in the final lap” of Cybertruck development, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q3 Earnings Call in October. Now the company is reportedly preparing to set potential dates for production goals, with an exclusive report from Reuters indicating mass manufacturing of the Cybertruck is slated to begin at the end of next year.
Tesla Gigafactory Texas builds 20,000th Model Y
Tesla Gigafactory Texas has successfully built its 20,000th Model Y. The milestone was posted by the electric vehicle maker on its official Twitter account. A photo of the Gigafactory Texas team with the factory’s 20,000th Model Y was shared online this weekend. The Giga Texas team could be seen posing proudly with the vehicle in the photo, with many smiling broadly while holding up the number two sign with their hands.
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
Tesla Optimus to be featured in 5th China International Import Expo: report
It appears that Tesla is going all-in when it participates at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2022. As per recent reports, it would not just be the company’s electric vehicles that would be making an appearance at the event. Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus will also be present at the CIIE.
Monday’s Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Etsy, Intel, McDonald’s and More
Monday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Altria, Amazon.com, Apple, Axalta Coating Systems, Comcast, Etsy, Intel, McDonald's and Medical Properties Trust.
Tesla has mulled over buying 20% stake of mining giant Glencore
Tesla has talked with Glencore about buying stake of the Swiss mining giant. Sources close to the matter told Financial Times that Tesla and Glencore held preliminary discussions last year. Talks between the company continued until March 2022. Glencore’s chief executive Gary Eagle visited Tesla’s Fremont Factory in March.
AMC Stock Worth $1
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) seemed like the cat with nine lives. It suffered through downturns in the movie industry brought on by a host of things, including a lack of blockbuster movies, COVID-19 effects on audience sizes, and balance sheet troubles. Along the way, it became a stock that investors drove up and down by extreme amounts. According to a new evaluation by a large brokerage firm, the stock is worth $0.95 a share. Shares now trade for about $6 apiece.
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release notes roll out
Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 10.69.3 appears to have begun its rollout, and the release notes for the update have been shared online. Like previous FSD Beta 10.69 update iterations, the current version is rolling out to a few testers. Tesla will most likely roll it out to more drivers in the FSD Beta tester pool over the next few days or weeks.
Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger
Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
Tesla Semi accelerates with otherworldy speed and sound in new video
The days of swearing under one’s breath when one finds him/herself stuck behind a semitrailer may be coming to an end, at least to a point. With the Tesla Semi in the picture, faster, quieter cargo trucks will likely be the new norm. This was teased as much in a recent sighting of the Class 8 all-electric truck.
