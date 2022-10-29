ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County teams have good showing at state meets

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Special teams win it for Homestead

HARTFORD — Most football coaches believe that special teams impact a game every bit as much as the offense or defense. Friday’s WIAA Div. 2 second round playoff confrontation between North Shore Conference rivals Homestead and Hartford hinged on them. Homestead seniors Myles Kelly and Xavier Smith stormed...
HARTFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs

The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS

Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
HARTFORD, WI
discoverhometown.com

HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
HARTFORD, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette

Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha West boys soccer - 10/29/2022

For Waukesha Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here. For Washington and Ozaukee obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten

June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wording of Nov. 2022 School District of Random Lake referendum

Residents residing in the School District of Random Lake will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Shall the School District of Random Lake, Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions at the school building, including for a secure entrance, classrooms and a cafeteria/ multi-purpose space; combine and centralize two district libraries; renovations at the elementary/middle school and the high school; district-wide capital maintenance, safety and site improvements; construction of a maintenance facility; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, technology and equipment?
RANDOM LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn

For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Student innovation competitions underway

MADISON — Wisconsin Business World — a program of the WMC Foundation — launched its fall essay and innovation competitions for students statewide. Wisconsin Business World hosts the contests in partnership with Wisconsin businesses in order to engage students on the topics of business, entrepreneurship and the free market.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy