bodyslam.net
NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31/22)
WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st. The show was headlined by a six man tag involving The New Day and Braun Strowman vs The Bloodline. You can read the full results below. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
bodyslam.net
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/1/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 13 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 1 from Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima. – Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Kosei Fujita & Alex Zayne.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
bodyslam.net
Prestige Roseland 4 Results (10/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 4 – Wake The Dead event on October 30 from Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic...
bodyslam.net
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.
bodyslam.net
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
bodyslam.net
Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures – Fright Night IV Results (10/29)
Independent promotion Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Brogan Finlay def. Cole Radrick. – Sawyer Wreck def. PB Smooth. –...
bodyslam.net
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
bodyslam.net
“Dark Side Of The Ring” Creator Denies That WWE Pressured VICE To Cancel The Show
Dark Side Of The Ring was never in any danger of being cancelled, per the creator of the show. While speaking on Two Man Power Trip to promote the upcoming docuseries Tales from the Territories, Evan Husney addressed the rumors of the show being possibly cancelle and reassures the fandom that a season four is in the works.
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
bodyslam.net
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def. Brad Hollister. Big Beef def....
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Hypes New Hard to Kill Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling’s merchandise shop took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a new t-shirt for the Hard to Kill Pay Per View upcoming in January of 2023. Visit @shopimpactdeals or shopimpact.com for the new merchandise. Talent confirmed/speculated for HARD TO KILL Pay Per View so...
bodyslam.net
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30/22)
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph – The Return – Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. – Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. – Kongo...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seven of its show on October 29. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the event below. – WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal: The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona) def....
