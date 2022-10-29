Read full article on original website
Asuka And Alexa Bliss Return On Monday Night RAW
Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned on tonight’s Monday Night RAW. The show opened this week with Bianca Belair vs the unhinged Nikki Cross. The match was a fun one, with Bianca Belair coming up the victor at the end of the match. Once the match was over however, Damage CTRL attacked. However, Bianca would find help in the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss who sprinted down to the ring and helped push the heel faction back.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce During Monday Night RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar was in no mood for Adam Pearce during Monday Night RAW’s broadcast. Chaos ensued on this week’s RAW as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met each other during the show. It led to a huge brawl, where even Triple H came out to talk sense into the two. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were eventually separated after a lot of effort. As revealed by a video on Twitter, Brock Lesnar met up with Adam Pearce in the ring and then hit him with an F5, for good measure.
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
This Week’s RAW Has Lowest Viewership Since May
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.641 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
Tony Khan Discusses Hangman Page’s Concussion And How It Was Handled
Adam Page remained one of the mainstays of AEW television, as he is one of the original talent signed to the company in 2019. While speaking to First Coast News on October 21, Tony Khan commented on Hangman’s injury and revealed that Adam Page is doing really well. “He’s...
Madcap Moss Welcomes Emma Home To WWE in Heartwarming Social Media Post
Emma returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Emma lost after Rousey made her tap out to the armbar. Emma’s boyfriend Madcap Moss took to Twitter and penned an emotional message for Emma’s WWE return.
IMPACT Wrestling Star Joe Hendry Talks Creativity and Going All In With IMPACT
“I Believe In Joe Hendry” — If you say his name he’ll appear. Joe Hendry returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September with a series of vignettes airing on the show promoting his return. He made his in-ring return at IMPACT Wrestling presents: Bound For Glory Pay Per View as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.
IMPACT Wrestling Hypes New Hard to Kill Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling’s merchandise shop took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a new t-shirt for the Hard to Kill Pay Per View upcoming in January of 2023. Visit @shopimpactdeals or shopimpact.com for the new merchandise. Talent confirmed/speculated for HARD TO KILL Pay Per View so...
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago
Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
