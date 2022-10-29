ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Room: Examining Bears QB Justin Fields' most impressive plays vs. Patriots

By Jarrett Bailey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There was a lot to like about the Chicago Bears’ 33-14 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

Specifically, quarterback Justin Fields looked as comfortable as he has since being drafted, and the offense seemed to start revolving around his unique skillset.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout plays from Chicago’s second-year quarterback.

Play 1

The play design here is perfect. I would love to see Luke Getsy sprinkle more of this in. Fields immediately rolls out after taking the snap, which brings the linebackers up, in case he decides to run. Meanwhile, Dante Pettis is on the outside, and Darnell Mooney is in the slot. It’s a rub-route concept, where Mooney and Pettis run intersecting routes, causing the defenders to get caught in the traffic. Mooney gets free because of it, and it results in a big gain.

Play 2

This is just great awareness from Fields. He sticks in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield. When the pressure gets close, he steps up and then runs to open space, all while keeping his head up before completing a pass over the middle.

Play 3

Designed runs for a quarterback like Fields is as close to guaranteed yards as you can get. He keeps the ball on the read, and gets a gain of eight. This is great usage of Fields anywhere on the field, but especially in the red zone. The Bears need to keep running these types of plays.

Play 4

More of the designed runs here. Great blocking outside creates a huge gap for Fields to run through and pick up 16. Again, what defense is stopping Fields when you utilize and incorporate his ability to run?

Play 5

Great usage of the eyes from Fields here. He looks to his left, which draws the linebacker over and creates space in the middle for him to come back to Mooney and throw a bullet for a first down.

Play 6

This is probably Fields’ best play of the night. The left side of the line gets blown up pretty quickly, but he escapes the pressure and breaks to the outside before setting his feet, eating the hit, and completing a beautifully thrown ball to Cole Kmet on the sideline.

If we keep seeing this type of playcalling from Luke Getsy, and this type of execution from Fields, the Bears could make things interesting for themselves in the second half of the season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

