Read full article on original website
Related
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
KPEL 96.5
We Will Still Set Our Clocks Back One Hour in November Even Though a Bill To Change This Passed?
The end of Daylight Saving Time will officially happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Most of us set our clocks back one hour every year, except for a few areas in the United States. This year, because of a proposed idea, people might have been confused wondering...
Daylight saving may be no more
Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
AM 1390 KRFO
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
USPS Suspends Service In 15 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stink bugs are back to swarm your old KY home. How to get rid of them this winter
A recent study found climate change could vastly expand the range of these creepy crawlers.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
KOOL 101.7
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Important: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify
MULTIPLE states are sending out direct payments worth up to $1,050 next month. The California Franchise Board began sending inflation relief checks to qualifying residents last week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget in June, which included $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates. The first...
NBC San Diego
Why Do We Still Have Daylight Saving Time in California?
The sleepless, dark mornings and early nights are upon us again. Daylight Saving Time has Americans in every state except for Hawaii and Arizona moving their clocks an hour back on Nov. 6. If you're vaguely remembering something about a bill to stop the time change and make it permanent,...
Is Daylight Saving Time Offiically Ending? Here's Where Congress Currently Stands
Twice a year, many of us usually take to the internet to share memes and make jokes about the fact that the clock has just changed by an hour and we're just supposed to go on with our lives as if nothing happened. Um, excuse me? Do you know how dramatic the U.S. is?
Photos show the Mississippi River is so low that it's grounding barges, disrupting the supply chain, and revealing a 19th-century shipwreck
Barges are cutting their cargo, engineers are emergency dredging, and sea water is pushing its way up a historically low Mississippi River.
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Comments / 0