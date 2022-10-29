ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
KCEN

Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
AccuWeather

Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify

MULTIPLE states are sending out direct payments worth up to $1,050 next month. The California Franchise Board began sending inflation relief checks to qualifying residents last week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget in June, which included $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates. The first...
NBC San Diego

Why Do We Still Have Daylight Saving Time in California?

The sleepless, dark mornings and early nights are upon us again. Daylight Saving Time has Americans in every state except for Hawaii and Arizona moving their clocks an hour back on Nov. 6. If you're vaguely remembering something about a bill to stop the time change and make it permanent,...
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
