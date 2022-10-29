Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Clayton News Daily
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Says There’s One ‘Silver Lining’ for Bucs at 3–5
For the first time in his career, Tom Brady is two games under .500 as a starter and in year 20 he’s in a position he has never been in before. But he’s looking at the glass half full and addressed his Buccaneers squad going into Week 9 with a 3–5 record.
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Comments on His Blind Referee Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones was clearly excited to participate in Halloween festivities this year. The Cowboys’ owner decided to dress up as a blind NFL official as his way of enjoying the spooky holiday. However, as the owner of one of the most highly scrutinized teams in the league, Jones’s decision to depict a referee may not have been the best idea.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons trade for cornerback Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday. Fenton was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina....
Clayton News Daily
Adam Zimmer, son of Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Longtime assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at age 38. Corri Zimmer White, Adam's sister, confirmed his death in an Instagram post Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer coached for Mike Zimmer during the latter's tenure as head coach of the Vikings. Adam...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Bills for draft pick
The Atlanta Falcons have traded safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday. The Falcons originally signed Marlowe as an unrestricted free agent in March. The seventh-year safety recorded seven total tackles (six solo) on defense and notched four special teams tackles in eight games for the Falcons in 2022. Marlowe has tallied 101 total tackles (67 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles in 55 games (17 starts) for the Panthers, Bills, Lions and Falcons in his career.
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Trade Impact: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions
In one of the first big fantasy dominoes to fall ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
Clayton News Daily
Bradley Chubb Shares Reaction to Blockbuster Trade to Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Bradley Chubb is one of numerous NFL players on the move Tuesday amid a flurry of action before the league’s trade deadline. The veteran linebacker was traded from Denver to Miami in a blockbuster deal. But trades are more than just business. There are emotions involved as well.
Clayton News Daily
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season
Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday. Smart said Smith would undergo surgery this week and could come back to encourage his teammates at Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's mega matchup between Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga.
Clayton News Daily
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Clayton News Daily
Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8. New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings-Commanders Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The NFC North-leading Vikings have won five consecutive games and in Week 9 head to Washington to take on Taylor Heinicke and the suddenly surging Commanders. Washington’s fifth-year back-up quarterback has accounted for four total touchdowns in his two starts and has led the club to back-to-back wins over the Packers and Colts. Washington has won three straight games.
Clayton News Daily
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
As Jackson State prepares to face Texas Southern on Saturday in Houston, Tigers head coach Deion Sanders will not allow his players to leave the team hotel following the death of rapper Takeoff early Tuesday morning. The Houston Police Department confirmed that rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari...
Clayton News Daily
Tennessee, Ohio St., Georgia, Clemson top 4 in first CFP rankings
Tennessee earned the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. The Volunteers had not been ranked inside the top 15 in the nine-year history of the CFP, but thanks to an 8-0 record with a 52-49 win over Alabama as their signature victory, they topped the initial field with four weeks left in the regular season.
