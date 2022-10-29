ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Benzinga

Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report

Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter. The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported. "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through...
The Hill

Brazil election brings new hope for the Amazon

Brazil’s ouster of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro this week is giving environmentalists hope for the future of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon — considered of major importance to combating climate change — faced increased logging and clearing under Bolsonaro, whose administration openly deprioritized environmental laws. On Sunday,...
AFP

N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one close to S. Korea

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
The Associated Press

Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Action News Jax

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...

