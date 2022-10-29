Read full article on original website
Stellantis To Be Vigilant After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: Report
Stellantis NV STLA said it is keeping an eye on all the social media channels involving its brands in the event of a new leadership at Twitter. The carmaker said it would be "vigilant", Reuters reported. "Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through...
Brazil election brings new hope for the Amazon
Brazil’s ouster of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro this week is giving environmentalists hope for the future of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon — considered of major importance to combating climate change — faced increased logging and clearing under Bolsonaro, whose administration openly deprioritized environmental laws. On Sunday,...
WDTN
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations.
N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one close to S. Korea
North Korea fired at least 23 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as...
Action News Jax
Danish leader to quit in bid to form new Cabinet despite win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the center-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark's general election. But Frederiksen plans to resign later Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government...
US to provide Ukraine with two NASAMS in the 'very near future,' six more later: official
The United States military is seeing through its promise to deliver two advanced missile systems to Ukraine 'in the very near future' ahead of another delivery of six more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 16,000 homes in Kyiv region still without power; Poland to build Kaliningrad border razor-wire fence – live
Stabilisation shutdowns as repairs enter third day after Russian bombardment; Poland announces border wall citing security concerns over Russian exclave
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
