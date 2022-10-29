Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Lili Reinhart Does Sheer-illusion Dressing With Max Mara Floral Prints at WIF Honors Award Ceremony
Lili Reinhart arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a floral-print look. For the occasion, Reinhart wore a black sheer-illusion crop top with a high neckline and a matching floor-length floral skirt from Max Mara. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsMax Mara's Face of the Future EventWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Reinhart accessorized with subtle jewelry accents, including a bracelet, a ring and small hoop earrings. For the look, she worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who is also the stylist to Gigi...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Nehera RTW Spring 2023
In real life, the street is one’s runway. That exposure was captured by Slovak collective Nehera’s latest collection, which quietly pushed back against the public power of judgments that often frame women’s dressing as either too sexy or too masculine. Cue big boxy turtlenecks cropped to expose just enough midriff, baggy blazers coordinated in bright colorblocks, or wrap-waist dresses that cinch the form but still leave space around the body.
Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off Femme Fatale Fall in Thigh-High Boots
On Halloween, Emily Ratajkowski jumpstarted a new trend that we’re calling femme fatale fall. The author-actor stepped out on the autumnal New York City streets wearing a sultry all-black look composed of a turtleneck and a belted itty-bitty mini skirt, as well as a pair of thigh-high Khaite leather boots with a high heel that could function as a weapon. (Move over, Kill Bill!) To further drive home the vixen aesthetic, Ratajkowski opted for a bold red lip.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
The best women’s boots for fall 2022, according to reviews
If you looking to put a little pep in your step for the fall, a new boot or two is the ideal way to do it. There’s tons of choices out there, from ankle, knee, combat, and Chelsea styles. It’s enough to confuse the most savviest of shoppers.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Busy Philipps Blooms in Floral Jumpsuit & Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Busy Philipps blossomed at the Center for Reproductive Rights NYC Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York yesterday night. The star showed out in a floral Dries Van Noten set which she paired alongside closet staple shoes. The full coverage floral look consisted of a long sleeve turtleneck top tucked into wide straight-leg trousers, the sleek style belted in the middle, effectively taking the waist and switching up the silhouette. The designer garment was made with a white...
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
Kerry Washington Delivers Biker Glamour in Leather Pants & Boots on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Kerry Washington served sophisticated style as she visited “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City yesterday. The actress spoke about how she got into directing and her new Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” with Michael Ealy and Pauletta Washington. The producer wore a lengthy sleek Balmain black blazer from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. The slight slit on her jacket was decorated with gold buttons on both sides which matched the black leather belt that accentuated her waist. She paired the top with leather-footed biker pants. The black fitted pants featured a quilted pattern, adding an edgy texture to...
intheknow.com
8 pairs of flattering black pants on sale for under $50 at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sure, sweaters and boots are fall and winter...
Shop Rachel Zoe’s Personal Shopping Picks on Sale From Curateur — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever wish you could have a luxury shopping experience curated by a celebrity stylist? Well, now you can! Introducing Curateur, Rachel Zoe’s premiere shopping membership. Through this exclusive community, you’ll gain A-list access to the style expert’s approved […]
