ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

City Hall official works to fix 'stupid' way 911 calls are processed

Peter Aman, the chief administrative officer over the Atlanta Police Department, says the way 911 calls currently get processed is senseless. He's implementing a new system starting this week that he hopes will cut 911 wait times significantly.
fox5atlanta.com

Calls for Hall County solicitor to be investigated for public money spending

Prosecuting Attorneys' Council executive director Pete Skandalakis is asking the Attorney General's office to investigate allegations of theft by conversion involving the Hall County Solicitor. The action follows a FOX 5 I-Team investigation into what happened to thousands of dollars supposedly spent to help crime victims.
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth

Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings

The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
fox5atlanta.com

Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations

ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy