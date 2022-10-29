ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

By ZARAR KHAN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmJnz_0irKiIok00

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad and the U.S. Defense Department said.

Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the U.S. base in Cuba, the ministry added.

Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.

As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing at the time.

The DOD said in its Saturday statement that the U.S. appreciates “the willingness of Pakistan and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility."

In Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it had completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate Paracha's repatriation.

“We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” the ministry said.

Paracha, who lived in the United States and owned property in New York City, was a wealthy businessman in Pakistan. Authorities alleged he was an al-Qaida “facilitator” who helped two of the conspirators in the Sept. 11 plot with a financial transaction.

He has maintained that he didn’t know they were al-Qaida and denied any involvement in terrorism.

The U.S. captured Paracha in Thailand in 2003 and held him at Guantanamo since September 2004. Washington has long asserted that it can hold detainees indefinitely without charge under the international laws of war.

In November 2020, Paracha, who suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and a heart condition, made his eighth appearance before the review board, which was established under President Barack Obama to try to prevent the release of prisoners who authorities believed might engage in anti-U.S. hostilities upon their release from Guantanamo.

At the time, his attorney, Sullivan-Bennis, said she was more optimistic about his prospects because of President Joe Biden’s election, Paracha's ill health and developments in a legal case involving his son, Uzair Paracha.

The son was convicted in 2005 in federal court in New York of providing support to terrorism, based in part on testimony from the same witnesses held at Guantanamo whom the U.S. relied on to justify holding the father.

In March 2020, after a judge threw out those witness accounts and the U.S. government decided not to seek a new trial, the younger Paracha was released and sent back to Pakistan.

In its statement on the elder Paracha's repatriation, the DOD said 35 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay as of Saturday, and that of 20 of them are eligible for transfer.

___

Associated Press writer Thomas Strong in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

At least 70 killed when suspension bridge in India collapses

At least 70 people were killed Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in a western area of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials told Reuters. The bridge spans the Machchhu River in the Morbi district, The Hindu newspaper reported.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to edge toward election victory on Wednesday, with nearly two-thirds of ballots showing that he and his ultranationalist and religious allies are poised to achieve a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Indian bridge collapse: 9 arrested, at least 134 dead

MORBI, India — At least 134 people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed in a western part of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with some 85% of the ballots from national elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a majority in the country’s parliament. Votes...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal" activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result. Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil's...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — One more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, Greece's coast guard said Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly about 68 people on board.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy