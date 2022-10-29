ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alexa Skonieski
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTvwQ_0irKghBj00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( KRQE ) – In the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, the Byers family moved to a new home in California in Season 4. In real life, the Asher family owns the home, which is actually in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The house is really fun. We left it as much like the film as possible,” Ryan and Karen Asher said.

They were looking for a new home when they stumbled upon the house, not knowing its background. After doing some research, they realized the house could be a potential business opportunity. They could turn the home into an Airbnb, hoping it would attract fans of the show.

Dry shampoo recalled

“When we were looking at it initially, it was a win-win. If nobody was interested at all, we’d get to move into the house that we liked. If everybody loved it, then we’d get to share the house and all the fun that goes along with that,” Ryan said, “Now, we’re huge Stranger Things fans, and we know all about it.”

The home was listed on Airbnb in March of this year and has been a huge success ever since.

“We’ve been rented out almost every weekend since then,” Karen said. A family all the way from the Czech Republic made their way to Albuquerque to spend a weekend in the familiar house. “Florida, California, all over the place, just about, you name it. People have come here already to see it,” Ryan said.

The Asher family replicated the home on the inside just like in the show. They have added modern touches but kept the flavors of the 80s alive. They say it’s more than just a stay, it’s an experience.

“We have a blast looking for things that match the film exactly, and so, we put those Easter eggs throughout the house. We got pictures up so people go, ‘oh yeah, let’s reenact that scene,'” Ryan said.

Beyoncé inadvertently confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour

The show has put Albuquerque on the map for a new set of TV watchers. From the Stranger Things Airbnb to the roller rink that’s seen a boost in business since the show aired, the city has seen fan foot traffic. The Asher family is happy to be a part of the local economic boost and hopes to keep it going for years to come.

“As long as people are excited about Stranger Things and coming to book for it, then we will continue to have it open as kind of a Stranger Things-themed house. If the excitement ever dies down, then we will move in here and live happily ever after.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
imbibemagazine.com

Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
retrofitmagazine.com

Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting

The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns

Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Popular restaurant shutters in Albuquerque

Chef Marie Yniguez stands in the kitchen of her Downtown Albuquerque restaurant, Bocadillos. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) It’s the end of an era as Slow Roasted Bocadillos closes in Downtown Albuquerque. On Sunday, chef and owner Marie Yniguez took to social media in a one-minute video to announce that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat and Drink in Albuquerque Right Now

New Mexican cuisine so often focuses on one question: red or green? It all boils down to your chile preference. Or, if you can’t decide between the two colors of peppers, there’s always the option to combine both and go the “Christmas” route with your order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Librettist Diana Solomon-Glover, “This Little Light of Mine”

Librettist for The Santa Fe Opera’s world premiere of “This Little Light of Mine,” Diana Solomon-Glover shines a light on the inspiring story of civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer – who spoke truth to power and sent shock waves throughout the nation. ARTIST ZARIA FORMAN.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Online map shows spookiest displays throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trick-or-treaters will be out in full force Monday evening. A new community resource is available that shows families where they can find the spookiest scenes and haunted houses throughout Albuquerque. From as high as the tallest tree, down to those trying to escape the underground, Bryan Huskisson’s setup in the Northeast Heights […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years. “It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19

Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
corralescomment.com

Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed

Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
CORRALES, NM
1037theriver.com

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Día de Los Muertos: Remembering and honoring loved ones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorful, bright decorations and skulls are what most people associate with Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). But depending on where people are from, family traditions, and culture, they add their own little twist to it. Día de Los Muertos originated with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy