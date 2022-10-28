ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

PHOTOS: Framingham State Celebrates 50 Years of Football

FRAMINGHAM- From alumni to current players, the Framingham State football program gathered at the Sheraton Hotel Conference Center and celebrated 50 years of football at the University on Saturday night, October 29. Over the years, the program has proven to be successful, earning multiple league championships, NCAA Tournament Appearances, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Clockers Seeded #6 in the Division 3 Tournament

ASHLAND – The Clockers girls volleyball team is seeded #6 out of 38 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Ashland High girls volleyball team finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The Clockers will play the...
ASHLAND, MA
Framingham State Men’s Soccer Completes Undefeated Conference Season & Secures Top Seed in MASCAC Tournament

FRAMINGHAM – Four different Framingham State soccer players scored en route to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State in MASCAC action on senior day at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored the seniors playing in their final season for the Rams: Jake Hartshorn, Bryce Nardizzi, Sherak Ayamga, Jared Nardizzi & Brian Sullivan.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Freshman Finishes 10th at Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished in 10th place overall out of 80 runners at the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Lamakina’s time was 19:05.6 minutes. The winner was Brookline High senior Camille Jordan who crossed the finish line at 17:56.2. Brookline...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham State Football Retains Kelley Cup with Victory over Mass. Maritime on Homecoming at Bowditch Field

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team celebrated Homecoming Saturday and retained the Kelley Cup with a 34-10 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) matchup at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State evens its record at 4-4 and 3-3 in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Keefe Tech Wins Division 2 State Vocational Championship

WRENTHAM – The Keefe Technical High School boys cross-country team won the Division 2 State Vocational Championship today, October 31 in Wrentham. The Broncos won with 71 points. Connor Bingham led the Flyers finishing third overall in 18:06 minutes. “Connor Bingham ran a strong race, and did a great...
WRENTHAM, MA
Framingham To Host New Bedford Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football program did not make the playoffs, but their season continues. The Flyers will host New Bedford High on Saturday at noon at Bowditch Field. Framingham is 1-7 this season. Admission to the game is free, but students must bring an ID. The final...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Finishes 5th at Bay State Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished fifth at the Bay State Conference meet. The Flyers scored 164 points. Natick finished sixth with 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Framingham finished 7th in the medley relay in 2:01.11 minutes. Swimmers were Emma...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham High Wins Natick Invitation Competition

NATICK – The Framingham High varsity cheerleaders won the Natick Invitational cheer competition on Saturday, October 29 at Natick High. Not only did the Flyers win first place for varsity in their division, but they were crowned grand champions. The grand champion is the squad with the highest score...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
prepbaseballreport.com

Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross 'Best Day Of My Life'

Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross ‘Best Day Of My Life’. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / SS. Rankings StateRank: 158 / POS:...
WORCESTER, MA
