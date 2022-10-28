Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Rams Volleyball, Mens & Women’s Soccer, & Field Hockey All In Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s soccer, volleyball and women’s soccer teams are set to compete in this week’s Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournaments, while the field hockey team is set to compete in the Little East Conference (LEC) Championship Tournament. The men’s...
PHOTOS: Framingham State Celebrates 50 Years of Football
FRAMINGHAM- From alumni to current players, the Framingham State football program gathered at the Sheraton Hotel Conference Center and celebrated 50 years of football at the University on Saturday night, October 29. Over the years, the program has proven to be successful, earning multiple league championships, NCAA Tournament Appearances, and...
Natick Finishes 6th at Bay State Conference; Wong Captures 2nd in Backstroke
NATICK – The Natick High girls swim & dive team finished 6th at the Bay State Conference meet. The Redhawks scored 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Two of the Natick divers finished in the top 5. Katie Dorey captured second place in 219.20 points. Redhawk...
Natick Seeded #15 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament
NATICK – The Natick High girls volleyball team is seeded #15 out of 34 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 1 tournament. The Redhawks finished the regular season with a record of 11-5 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The #1 seed is the Tigers of...
Rams Volleyball Captures 2022 MASCAC Regular Season Title With Victory Over Worcester State
WORCESTER – The Framingham State University volleyball team captured a share of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) volleyball regular season title with a 3-2 victory over Worcester State Saturday afternoon at Brissette Court in Worcester. Framingham State 3, Worcester State 2. Game scores 25-22, 23-25, 25-16,...
Clockers Seeded #6 in the Division 3 Tournament
ASHLAND – The Clockers girls volleyball team is seeded #6 out of 38 playoff teams in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Ashland High girls volleyball team finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 and have a first round bye in the tourney. The Clockers will play the...
Newcomb Leads Framingham State to 4th Place Finish at MASCAC Championships
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team finished fourth at the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic (MASCAC) Championships Saturday morning hosted by Westfield State at Stanley Park. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams secured the fourth place finish with 81 total points, while Bridgewater State secured...
Framingham State Men’s Soccer Completes Undefeated Conference Season & Secures Top Seed in MASCAC Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – Four different Framingham State soccer players scored en route to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State in MASCAC action on senior day at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored the seniors playing in their final season for the Rams: Jake Hartshorn, Bryce Nardizzi, Sherak Ayamga, Jared Nardizzi & Brian Sullivan.
Framingham State Men Finish 5th at MASCAC Cross-Country Championships
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed fifth at the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Championships hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams placed fifth with 127 total points finished behind Worcester...
Framingham Freshman Finishes 10th at Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished in 10th place overall out of 80 runners at the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Lamakina’s time was 19:05.6 minutes. The winner was Brookline High senior Camille Jordan who crossed the finish line at 17:56.2. Brookline...
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham Defeats Chelsea on Senior Day
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team easily defeated a small Chelsea High squad on Sunday afternoon at Bowditch Field. It was the final regular season game for the Flyers, so the seniors on the team were honored before the start of the game. Framingham High with the...
Framingham State Football Retains Kelley Cup with Victory over Mass. Maritime on Homecoming at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team celebrated Homecoming Saturday and retained the Kelley Cup with a 34-10 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) matchup at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State evens its record at 4-4 and 3-3 in the...
Keefe Tech Wins Division 2 State Vocational Championship
WRENTHAM – The Keefe Technical High School boys cross-country team won the Division 2 State Vocational Championship today, October 31 in Wrentham. The Broncos won with 71 points. Connor Bingham led the Flyers finishing third overall in 18:06 minutes. “Connor Bingham ran a strong race, and did a great...
Framingham High Gridiron Club Selling Old Football Jerseys
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is discarding old football jerseys, since new ones were purchased. The FHS Gridiron Club is offering the opportunity to purchase an old football jersey. Current athletes and alumni can get a jersey with their number to remember their high school careers. The FHS Gridiron...
Arena Finishes 7th at Division 2 Vocational State Championships
FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical High School junior Grace Arena finished 7th overall at the Division 2 Vocational Cross-Country State Championship meet on Halloween in Wrentham. Head Coach Jeff Beling said Arena ran a “smart race to finish in 24:01” minutes. Arena will compete at the State Divisional...
Framingham To Host New Bedford Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football program did not make the playoffs, but their season continues. The Flyers will host New Bedford High on Saturday at noon at Bowditch Field. Framingham is 1-7 this season. Admission to the game is free, but students must bring an ID. The final...
Framingham Finishes 5th at Bay State Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished fifth at the Bay State Conference meet. The Flyers scored 164 points. Natick finished sixth with 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Framingham finished 7th in the medley relay in 2:01.11 minutes. Swimmers were Emma...
Framingham High Wins Natick Invitation Competition
NATICK – The Framingham High varsity cheerleaders won the Natick Invitational cheer competition on Saturday, October 29 at Natick High. Not only did the Flyers win first place for varsity in their division, but they were crowned grand champions. The grand champion is the squad with the highest score...
prepbaseballreport.com
Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross 'Best Day Of My Life'
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross ‘Best Day Of My Life’. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / SS. Rankings StateRank: 158 / POS:...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 31, 2022
The City of Framingham does not set trick or treat hours. Families can go trick or treating when they wish. AAA offers safety tips for tonight and motorists should slow down and watch for children trick or treating tonight. 2. In case you missed it on Friday, the Mayor announced...
Comments / 0