ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Elf the Musical returns to Fort Wayne

By Sierra Tufts
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRrYY_0irKdMoN00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you’re Buddy the Elf, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas. And the tale of Santa’s biggest Elf is coming to life starting next weekend.

Civic Theatre cast members stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the upcoming performances. See that in the interview above.

Elf the Musical premieres next Saturday and will continue with shows through November 20. The performances are at the Arts United Center at 303 East Main Street. Ticket prices vary. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Callithumpian Festival walks again

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Despite rainy conditions, Decatur’s Callithumpian Festival returned Monday night. The celebration of Halloween features community members in floats giving out candy to children, music, and food vendors. The parade has been a tradition since 1910 making it one of the oldest Halloween parades in the nation, it ran from Monroe Street […]
DECATUR, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area

(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department kicks off leaf collection season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Leaves are falling faster than usual this year and Brian Shimkus with the Fort Wayne Street Department couldn’t be happier. “The more productive we are at first, the easier it is to attain our goal at the end. And our goal at the end is to be ready for snow,” Shimkus said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man of the cloth: Wallstrom departs Vera Bradley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”. That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company. “I had grown up...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Norwell’s Kahn signs to run at IU East

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell High School’s Makenzee Kahn put pen to paper on Monday morning as the senior standout signed to continue her running career at IU East.
OSSIAN, IN
WANE-TV

Jury deliberating in murder, dismemberment trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The jury in the dismemberment trial broke just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel Tuesday night and resume their deliberations Wednesday, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The jurors must decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, committed...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy