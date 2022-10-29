ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

By TAIJING WU
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJXbo_0irKcdVz00

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather.

The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatization.

Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage in 2019. It's seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia.

People in raincoats carried a large Pride flag down the street as revelers in rainbow capes and elaborate makeup followed. Some waved smaller flags while others held signs or umbrellas. A group in white blew thousands of bubbles into the gray sky.

One university student described an LGBTQ-friendly environment in their senior high school.

"We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But others still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner's family.

“His parents haven’t fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Itaewon, the neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge, is Seoul's most cosmopolitan district, a place where kebab stands and BBQ joints are as big a draw as the pulsing night clubs and trendy bars. Wedged...
The Associated Press

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020. Polls routinely show Taiwanese rejecting China’s demand for political unification between the sides, favoring instead the status quo of de-facto independence. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce. The animals are native to southwestern China and are an unofficial national mascot.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
WPXI Pittsburgh

At least 70 killed when suspension bridge in India collapses

At least 70 people were killed Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in a western area of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials told Reuters. The bridge spans the Machchhu River in the Morbi district, The Hindu newspaper reported.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India — (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh

KHARNAK, India — (AP) — For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed the world’s finest cashmere-producing goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India’s Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan. But a decade ago, the 45-year-old nomad gave up his pastoral life in search of a better future for his family. He sold off his animals and migrated to an urban settlement in the outskirts of a regional town called Leh.
AFP

N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one close to S. Korea

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
Reuters

Barclays builds up Asia business, sees growth in India and Australia

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L), which recently made big investments in India and Australia and set up a Taiwan subsidiary in July, is evaluating entering new markets but is currently focused on building up its franchises, its top regional executive said.
WPXI Pittsburgh

China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING — (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended Wednesday after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say whether the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philippine schools ordered to reopen after virus lockdowns

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Millions of students trooped back to public schools across the Philippines on Wednesday as the government enforced the mandatory resumption of in-person classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Daunting problems hounded the reopening of classes in grade and high...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba

HAVANA — (AP) — Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian. The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead...
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Korea air raid sirens blare after North fires missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use...
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Global benchmarks mostly rise, markets await Fed rate moves

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 6,360.80. Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 13,365.98....
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy