Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Pittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
Cam Heyward’s message to Steelers’ locker room after blowout loss to Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday after getting throttled by the Eagles on the road. Vibes were certainly low in the Steelers’ locker room after losing their sixth game out of their last seven contests. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward is hoping to help turn things around and informed reporters that he planned to get a message across to his teammates after the loss. Via Brooke Pryor, Heyward said he plans to encourage his teammates not to run from their mistakes.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Yardbarker
Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Absolutely Echoes Hard Truths About Accountability After Week 8 Blowout
The Pittsburgh Steelers had not won in Philadelphia since 1962. The Philadelphia Eagles have owned the series against their interstate rival, and with Sunday’s victory, they were moving to 49-29-3 after embarrassing the Steelers 35-13 on national television. The Steelers had very few highlights Sunday and even the captain of the defense, Cameron Heyward looked like a beaten man in his postgame presser:
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
LehighValleyLive.com
Eagles’ A.J. Brown (3 TDs vs. Steelers) had teammates in awe: ‘Just throw that mother to number 11′
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was scanning the field in the second quarter, looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and assessing his options on where to throw the ball. Hurts had running back Miles Sanders open in the flat, but he wanted to take a shot downfield. Hurts...
Steelers Reportedly Acquire Veteran Cornerback Will Jackson III From Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears earlier today, are making another trade ahead of the soon-approaching deadline. In a move first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are finalizing a trade for Washington Commanders cornerback ...
102.5 The Bone
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty
Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Mike McCarthy has officially put Sean Payton-to-Dallas Cowboys speculation in the trash
The Cowboys crush the Bears as Mike McCarthy is 6-2 in the season where his job security was supposedly in question. [Opinion]
NBC Chicago
Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
93.7 The Fan
Tony Romo hinted the Steelers could make changes to their offense this week
CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which he hinted the Steelers could make changes to their offense during the bye week.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London. Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge. Rutledge appeared to...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
