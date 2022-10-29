ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward’s message to Steelers’ locker room after blowout loss to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday after getting throttled by the Eagles on the road. Vibes were certainly low in the Steelers’ locker room after losing their sixth game out of their last seven contests. Veteran defensive end Cam Heyward is hoping to help turn things around and informed reporters that he planned to get a message across to his teammates after the loss. Via Brooke Pryor, Heyward said he plans to encourage his teammates not to run from their mistakes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Yardbarker

Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Absolutely Echoes Hard Truths About Accountability After Week 8 Blowout

The Pittsburgh Steelers had not won in Philadelphia since 1962. The Philadelphia Eagles have owned the series against their interstate rival, and with Sunday’s victory, they were moving to 49-29-3 after embarrassing the Steelers 35-13 on national television. The Steelers had very few highlights Sunday and even the captain of the defense, Cameron Heyward looked like a beaten man in his postgame presser:
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
102.5 The Bone

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London. Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge. Rutledge appeared to...
DENVER, CO

