BBC
Wales council boss warns of huge, unprecedented cuts
Councils will have to make huge cuts without more government funding, according to a senior Labour local authority leader. Andrew Morgan, the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, said demands for social care, inflation and energy costs were eating into budgets. It comes ahead of UK and Welsh government...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Northern Ireland power-sharing system not fit for purpose, says Irish PM
Micheál Martin says electoral system ‘should not be one that constantly reinforces polarisation’
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
Refinery29
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Brazil election brings new hope for the Amazon
Brazil’s ouster of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro this week is giving environmentalists hope for the future of the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon — considered of major importance to combating climate change — faced increased logging and clearing under Bolsonaro, whose administration openly deprioritized environmental laws. On Sunday,...
MP for Manston constituency says he does not trust Suella Braverman – UK politics live
Roger Gale says home secretary is only really interested in playing to the right wing of the Conservative party
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
Jeremy Hunt should allow the energy price cap to run beyond the existing six-month deadline to act as a “shock absorber” that would reduce inflation and give consumers £90bn of extra spending power, a leading thinktank has argued. The left-leaning IPPR said the energy price cap could...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Hillsborough: MP demands Premier League crackdown on chants
An MP has called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches, declaring "enough is enough". Labour's Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the slurs highlighted the need for more education. It comes after chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
