Norah O’Donnell Goes Person to Person with U2's Bono

In this episode of Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell, O’Donnell travels to Dublin to talk to U2 front man Bono about his new book "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story." Bono opens up about how the Irish rock band stayed together for decades, his relationship with his father, and going to therapy. Ali Hewson, Bono's wife of 40 years, also sits down with O'Donnell for a rare interview about their relationship.
