Durham, NC

Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Durham police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue.

According to police, a driver traveling South on Fayetteville Street ran off the road and struck a tree. Two passengers in the car died at the scene.

Monday, Durham police identified the passengers as Cornisha Shaw, 24, and Courtney Simms, 23. Both were from Durham.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Durham police at (919) 560-4935, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

