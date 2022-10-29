Closed since 2020, a portion of the St. Tammany Trace under the I-12 bridge reopened Monday as the first phase a massive interstate widening project nears completion. Widening of the bridge above the 31-mile-long asphalt path was completed last year, but the section remained closed for bikers and walkers while additional work continued overhead. The newly opened section runs about 560 feet from the southern edge of the Little Creek bridge to the northern edge of the Koop Drive Loop.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO