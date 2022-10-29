Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Plant only native wisteria, plus there's still time to treat for lawn weeds: Dan Gill offers advice
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I want to get a wisteria next spring. Is there a species that is not invasive? And will it hurt a tree to let it climb the tree? — Terri Troxclair. The...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Trace section reopens after 2 years. First phase of I-12 expansion almost complete.
Closed since 2020, a portion of the St. Tammany Trace under the I-12 bridge reopened Monday as the first phase a massive interstate widening project nears completion. Widening of the bridge above the 31-mile-long asphalt path was completed last year, but the section remained closed for bikers and walkers while additional work continued overhead. The newly opened section runs about 560 feet from the southern edge of the Little Creek bridge to the northern edge of the Koop Drive Loop.
