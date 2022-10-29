ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

St. Tammany Trace section reopens after 2 years. First phase of I-12 expansion almost complete.

Closed since 2020, a portion of the St. Tammany Trace under the I-12 bridge reopened Monday as the first phase a massive interstate widening project nears completion. Widening of the bridge above the 31-mile-long asphalt path was completed last year, but the section remained closed for bikers and walkers while additional work continued overhead. The newly opened section runs about 560 feet from the southern edge of the Little Creek bridge to the northern edge of the Koop Drive Loop.
