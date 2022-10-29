ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Eliminated from Big Ten Tournament

No. 20 Rutgers came up short in the opening round of the Women’s Big Ten Tournament, falling 2-1 to No. 12 Northwestern, who was ranked second in this year’s tournament. Riley Tiernan got Rutgers on the board early when she connected on a shot a little under eight minutes into the contest on a feed from Sara Brocious and Sam Kroeger to give Rutgers an early 1-0 lead.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Men’s Basketball Returns with Win over Fairfield

RUTGERS 78 – FAIRFIELD 65. Yes, it didn’t count. It was a preseason game, but Rutgers men’s basketball is back baby! And boy does it feel good. The Scarlet Knights took care of Fairfield 78-65 in a warm-up for the season opener November 7 against Columbia at Jersey’s Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.

The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
fox5ny.com

2 women assaulted in separate attacks at same house near Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Police in New Brunswick have been canvassing Central Avenue looking for clues and surveillance video after two women were sexually assaulted on two consecutive nights in the same house near Rutgers University. Both women are affiliated with Rutgers. The attacker entered the home both times through...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
insidernj.com

Healey Attempts to Galvanize Monmouth County

MANALAPAN – It seemed like a pretty sleepy Sunday morning and in truth it was, but that had no impact on the politics swirling around Monmouth County and the rest of New Jersey. “This is the race to watch,” said Shaun Golden. He’s both the county sheriff and Monmouth...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

