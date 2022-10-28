ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mega 99.3

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
iheart.com

Troy Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital

Troy police are still looking into a shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hurt. A man and woman were shot in the area of Fourth Street and Fulton Street Monday night. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-4421.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Two people shot in Troy

Troy police say a shooting has landed two people in the hospital. Police say that the shooting happened at the intersection of 4th street and Fulton Street, at 8:42 p.m. Both victims, an adult male and adult female were transported to Albany Med with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy