Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
Double M celebrates scare actor during Disability Employment Awareness Month
One man’s nightmare is another man’s dream come true. Eddie O’Hearn has been scaring his way into his passion ever since Wildwood connected him to Double M Haunted Hayrides.
Saratoga Socialite to Sell Exquisite Riggi Palace! Offer Sits at $18M!
Socialite Gets $18M Offer for Her Exquisite Estate Described as the Crown Jewel of Saratoga!. The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that. Built for Ron and Michele...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Where to get Polish food in the Capital Region
Polish cuisine is rich in meat, especially pork and chicken, and has different vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs. Popular Polish foods include pierogis, golumkis, and bigos.
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Love the Ice Castles? See Stunning Pics from High Above Lake George!
See Stunning Pics from High Above Lake George in a Photo Gallery from our friends at Adirondack Drone and click this link to find out how you can get tickets for their upcoming 2022-2023 season!. Many in our area are excited for another season in the Adirondacks and the Lake...
Troy Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital
Troy police are still looking into a shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hurt. A man and woman were shot in the area of Fourth Street and Fulton Street Monday night. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-4421.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Cohoes cafe closes its doors after 3 years
Cafe Monocle, located at 95 Remsen Street in Cohoes, has closed its doors after three years. The cafe's last day of service was Sunday, October 30.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Racist graffiti stains North Colonie elementary school
One of North Colonie Central School District's elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti.
