Massachusetts State

Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0BXA_0irKRwmp00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 41 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErzLL_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#30. Dynatrace (DT)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$2.10)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2TRM_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#29. Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$4.77)
- Market cap: $14.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hWux_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#28. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$2.43)
- Market cap: $8.4 billion
- Headquarters: Natick
- Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VwdS_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#27. Biogen (BIIB)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$13.53)
- Market cap: $41.1 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfZBi_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#26. PTC (PTC)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$5.28)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaAGd_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#25. HubSpot (HUBS)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$12.58)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNztx_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#24. Bruker Corp. (BRKR)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$2.31)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Billerica
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSb3P_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#23. Hologic (HOLX)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.50)
- Market cap: $18.2 billion
- Headquarters: Marlborough
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vt1XJ_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#22. Waters Corp. (WAT)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$10.84)
- Market cap: $20.0 billion
- Headquarters: Milford
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8ld_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.50)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqLbE_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$9.15)
- Market cap: $80.1 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVf6g_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#19. Moderna (MRNA)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$5.00)
- Market cap: $68.1 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rspn_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#18. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.74)
- Market cap: $144.5 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oers0_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#17. TJX Cos. (TJX)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.13)
- Market cap: $90.2 billion
- Headquarters: Framingham
- Sector: Apparel Retail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbUfZ_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#16. American Tower Corp. (AMT)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$5.53)
- Market cap: $99.6 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Specialized REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU9gj_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#15. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.81)
- Market cap: $53.7 billion
- Headquarters: Burlington
- Sector: Soft Drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcjjG_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#14. Insulet Corp. (PODD)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$5.74)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Acton
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10j9tE_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.07)
- Market cap: $28.5 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRc9Y_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#12. Iron Mountain (IRM)

- Last week price change: -1.2% (-$0.65)
- Market cap: $15.8 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Specialized REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXNko_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#11. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.37)
- Market cap: $66.2 billion
- Headquarters: Marlborough
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062iYE_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#10. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.53)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Westborough
- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsW2R_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#9. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$2.77)
- Market cap: $219.7 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPZcN_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#8. Teradyne (TER)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.26)
- Market cap: $14.4 billion
- Headquarters: North Reading
- Sector: Semiconductor Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZA0B_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#7. PerkinElmer (PKI)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)
- Market cap: $17.6 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE5FK_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#6. Analog Devices (ADI)

- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.05)
- Market cap: $85.9 billion
- Headquarters: Norwood
- Sector: Semiconductors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15h3f7_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#5. STAG Industrial (STAG)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.08)
- Market cap: $5.9 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Industrial REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4Ild_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#4. Eversource Energy (ES)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.34)
- Market cap: $29.3 billion
- Headquarters: Springfield
- Sector: Electric Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU6R9_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#3. ABIOMED (ABMD)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$3.55)
- Market cap: $17.2 billion
- Headquarters: Danvers
- Sector: Health Care Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K29Rj_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#2. State Street Corp. (STT)

- Last week price change: +1.7% (+$1.31)
- Market cap: $29.0 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxH7B_0irKRwmp00
Stacker

#1. Toast Class A (TOST)

- Last week price change: +7.3% (+$1.31)
- Market cap: $5.5 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

