Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 41 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Dynatrace (DT)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$2.10)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Application Software
#29. Akamai Technologies (AKAM)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$4.77)
- Market cap: $14.0 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure
#28. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)
- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$2.43)
- Market cap: $8.4 billion
- Headquarters: Natick
- Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments
#27. Biogen (BIIB)
- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$13.53)
- Market cap: $41.1 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology
#26. PTC (PTC)
- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$5.28)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Application Software
#25. HubSpot (HUBS)
- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$12.58)
- Market cap: $14.2 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Application Software
#24. Bruker Corp. (BRKR)
- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$2.31)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Billerica
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#23. Hologic (HOLX)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.50)
- Market cap: $18.2 billion
- Headquarters: Marlborough
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#22. Waters Corp. (WAT)
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$10.84)
- Market cap: $20.0 billion
- Headquarters: Milford
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.50)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Biotechnology
#20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$9.15)
- Market cap: $80.1 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Biotechnology
#19. Moderna (MRNA)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$5.00)
- Market cap: $68.1 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology
#18. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.74)
- Market cap: $144.5 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#17. TJX Cos. (TJX)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.13)
- Market cap: $90.2 billion
- Headquarters: Framingham
- Sector: Apparel Retail
#16. American Tower Corp. (AMT)
- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$5.53)
- Market cap: $99.6 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#15. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.81)
- Market cap: $53.7 billion
- Headquarters: Burlington
- Sector: Soft Drinks
#14. Insulet Corp. (PODD)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$5.74)
- Market cap: $21.0 billion
- Headquarters: Acton
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.07)
- Market cap: $28.5 billion
- Headquarters: Cambridge
- Sector: Biotechnology
#12. Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Last week price change: -1.2% (-$0.65)
- Market cap: $15.8 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#11. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.37)
- Market cap: $66.2 billion
- Headquarters: Marlborough
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#10. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)
- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.53)
- Market cap: $9.5 billion
- Headquarters: Westborough
- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#9. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$2.77)
- Market cap: $219.7 billion
- Headquarters: Waltham
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#8. Teradyne (TER)
- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.26)
- Market cap: $14.4 billion
- Headquarters: North Reading
- Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#7. PerkinElmer (PKI)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)
- Market cap: $17.6 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#6. Analog Devices (ADI)
- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.05)
- Market cap: $85.9 billion
- Headquarters: Norwood
- Sector: Semiconductors
#5. STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.08)
- Market cap: $5.9 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Industrial REITs
#4. Eversource Energy (ES)
- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.34)
- Market cap: $29.3 billion
- Headquarters: Springfield
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#3. ABIOMED (ABMD)
- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$3.55)
- Market cap: $17.2 billion
- Headquarters: Danvers
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#2. State Street Corp. (STT)
- Last week price change: +1.7% (+$1.31)
- Market cap: $29.0 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#1. Toast Class A (TOST)
- Last week price change: +7.3% (+$1.31)
- Market cap: $5.5 billion
- Headquarters: Boston
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
