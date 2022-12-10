photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 41 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Massachusetts

Stacker

#30. Dynatrace (DT)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$2.10)

- Market cap: $10.6 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#29. Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$4.77)

- Market cap: $14.0 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Internet Services & Infrastructure

Stacker

#28. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$2.43)

- Market cap: $8.4 billion

- Headquarters: Natick

- Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Stacker

#27. Biogen (BIIB)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$13.53)

- Market cap: $41.1 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#26. PTC (PTC)

- Last week price change: -4.2% (-$5.28)

- Market cap: $14.2 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Application Software

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Massachusetts

Stacker

#25. HubSpot (HUBS)

- Last week price change: -4.1% (-$12.58)

- Market cap: $14.2 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#24. Bruker Corp. (BRKR)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$2.31)

- Market cap: $9.5 billion

- Headquarters: Billerica

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#23. Hologic (HOLX)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.50)

- Market cap: $18.2 billion

- Headquarters: Marlborough

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#22. Waters Corp. (WAT)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$10.84)

- Market cap: $20.0 billion

- Headquarters: Milford

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.50)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Biotechnology

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Massachusetts

Stacker

#20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$9.15)

- Market cap: $80.1 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#19. Moderna (MRNA)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$5.00)

- Market cap: $68.1 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#18. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.74)

- Market cap: $144.5 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#17. TJX Cos. (TJX)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.13)

- Market cap: $90.2 billion

- Headquarters: Framingham

- Sector: Apparel Retail

Stacker

#16. American Tower Corp. (AMT)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$5.53)

- Market cap: $99.6 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Specialized REITs

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Massachusetts

Stacker

#15. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.81)

- Market cap: $53.7 billion

- Headquarters: Burlington

- Sector: Soft Drinks

Stacker

#14. Insulet Corp. (PODD)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$5.74)

- Market cap: $21.0 billion

- Headquarters: Acton

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.07)

- Market cap: $28.5 billion

- Headquarters: Cambridge

- Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#12. Iron Mountain (IRM)

- Last week price change: -1.2% (-$0.65)

- Market cap: $15.8 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Specialized REITs

Stacker

#11. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.37)

- Market cap: $66.2 billion

- Headquarters: Marlborough

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Massachusetts

Stacker

#10. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.53)

- Market cap: $9.5 billion

- Headquarters: Westborough

- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers

Stacker

#9. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

- Last week price change: -0.5% (-$2.77)

- Market cap: $219.7 billion

- Headquarters: Waltham

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#8. Teradyne (TER)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.26)

- Market cap: $14.4 billion

- Headquarters: North Reading

- Sector: Semiconductor Equipment

Stacker

#7. PerkinElmer (PKI)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)

- Market cap: $17.6 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#6. Analog Devices (ADI)

- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.05)

- Market cap: $85.9 billion

- Headquarters: Norwood

- Sector: Semiconductors

You may also like: States where people in Massachusetts are getting new jobs

Stacker

#5. STAG Industrial (STAG)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.08)

- Market cap: $5.9 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Industrial REITs

Stacker

#4. Eversource Energy (ES)

- Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.34)

- Market cap: $29.3 billion

- Headquarters: Springfield

- Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

#3. ABIOMED (ABMD)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$3.55)

- Market cap: $17.2 billion

- Headquarters: Danvers

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#2. State Street Corp. (STT)

- Last week price change: +1.7% (+$1.31)

- Market cap: $29.0 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

Stacker

#1. Toast Class A (TOST)

- Last week price change: +7.3% (+$1.31)

- Market cap: $5.5 billion

- Headquarters: Boston

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Massachusetts