Best-performing Arkansas stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Arkansas last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Arkansas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 6 stocks that met the criteria in Arkansas were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#6. Bank OZK (OZK)
- Last week price change: -9.6% (-$4.35)
- Market cap: $5.0 billion
- Headquarters: Little Rock
- Sector: Regional Banks
#5. Home BancShares/AR (HOMB)
- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$1.54)
- Market cap: $4.9 billion
- Headquarters: Conway
- Sector: Regional Banks
#4. Walmart (WMT)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$7.91)
- Market cap: $391.9 billion
- Headquarters: Bentonville
- Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#3. Tyson Foods Class A (TSN)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.27)
- Market cap: $22.9 billion
- Headquarters: Springdale
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#2. JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$4.90)
- Market cap: $18.4 billion
- Headquarters: Lowell
- Sector: Trucking
#1. Murphy USA (MUSA)
- Last week price change: -0.0% (-$0.05)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: El Dorado
- Sector: Automotive Retail
