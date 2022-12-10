photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Idaho

Stacker

#4. Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$2.15)

- Market cap: $12.3 billion

- Headquarters: Eagle

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#3. IDACORP (IDA)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.75)

- Market cap: $5.5 billion

- Headquarters: Boise

- Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

#2. Micron Technology (MU)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.19)

- Market cap: $59.9 billion

- Headquarters: Boise

- Sector: Semiconductors

Stacker

#1. Albertsons Cos. Class A (ACI)

- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$0.40)

- Market cap: $11.4 billion

- Headquarters: Boise

- Sector: Food Retail