Idaho State

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

 4 days ago

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$2.15)
- Market cap: $12.3 billion
- Headquarters: Eagle
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#3. IDACORP (IDA)

- Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.75)
- Market cap: $5.5 billion
- Headquarters: Boise
- Sector: Electric Utilities

#2. Micron Technology (MU)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.19)
- Market cap: $59.9 billion
- Headquarters: Boise
- Sector: Semiconductors

#1. Albertsons Cos. Class A (ACI)

- Last week price change: +1.9% (+$0.40)
- Market cap: $11.4 billion
- Headquarters: Boise
- Sector: Food Retail

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

