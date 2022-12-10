ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Best-performing Delaware stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yg2cs_0irKRsFv00

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Delaware stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Delaware last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Delaware, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Delaware were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Countries Delaware imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BqTX_0irKRsFv00
Stacker

#4. Corteva (CTVA)

- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$4.32)
- Market cap: $45.0 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTI7c_0irKRsFv00
Stacker

#3. DuPont de Nemours (DD)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.67)
- Market cap: $34.2 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gF2iI_0irKRsFv00
Stacker

#2. Ashland (ASH)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$3.81)
- Market cap: $5.9 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHFGJ_0irKRsFv00
Stacker

#1. Incyte Corp. (INCY)

- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.79)
- Market cap: $18.3 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Biotechnology

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy