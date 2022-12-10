photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Delaware stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Delaware last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Delaware, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Delaware were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Corteva (CTVA)

- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$4.32)

- Market cap: $45.0 billion

- Headquarters: Wilmington

- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

#3. DuPont de Nemours (DD)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.67)

- Market cap: $34.2 billion

- Headquarters: Wilmington

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#2. Ashland (ASH)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$3.81)

- Market cap: $5.9 billion

- Headquarters: Wilmington

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#1. Incyte Corp. (INCY)

- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.79)

- Market cap: $18.3 billion

- Headquarters: Wilmington

- Sector: Biotechnology