Best-performing Delaware stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Delaware last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Delaware, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Delaware were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#4. Corteva (CTVA)
- Last week price change: -6.4% (-$4.32)
- Market cap: $45.0 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
#3. DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$2.67)
- Market cap: $34.2 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#2. Ashland (ASH)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$3.81)
- Market cap: $5.9 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#1. Incyte Corp. (INCY)
- Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.79)
- Market cap: $18.3 billion
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Sector: Biotechnology
