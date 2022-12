photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Tennessee stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Tennessee last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Tennessee, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 12 stocks that met the criteria in Tennessee were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -0.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#12. Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

- Last week price change: -9.4% (-$7.82)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Nashville

- Sector: Regional Banks

#11. Unum Group (UNM)

- Last week price change: -6.7% (-$2.88)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: Chattanooga

- Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#10. Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$5.19)

- Market cap: $7.5 billion

- Headquarters: Franklin

- Sector: Health Care Facilities

#9. FedEx Corp. (FDX)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$9.08)

- Market cap: $44.8 billion

- Headquarters: Memphis

- Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

#8. AutoZone (AZO)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$116.60)

- Market cap: $46.6 billion

- Headquarters: Memphis

- Sector: Automotive Retail

#7. Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$6.62)

- Market cap: $24.1 billion

- Headquarters: Brentwood

- Sector: Specialty Stores

#6. International Paper Co. (IP)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.02)

- Market cap: $12.8 billion

- Headquarters: Memphis

- Sector: Paper Packaging

#5. Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.35)

- Market cap: $10.2 billion

- Headquarters: Kingsport

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#4. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.62)

- Market cap: $18.7 billion

- Headquarters: Germantown

- Sector: Residential REITs

#3. First Horizon Corp. (FHN)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.20)

- Market cap: $13.1 billion

- Headquarters: Memphis

- Sector: Regional Banks

#2. HCA Healthcare (HCA)

- Last week price change: -0.6% (-$1.44)

- Market cap: $67.2 billion

- Headquarters: Nashville

- Sector: Health Care Facilities

#1. Dollar General Corp. (DG)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.70)

- Market cap: $54.4 billion

- Headquarters: Goodlettsville

- Sector: General Merchandise Stores