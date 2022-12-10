Best-performing Maryland stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Maryland, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 12 stocks that met the criteria in Maryland were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +13.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#12. T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$6.18)
- Market cap: $26.8 billion
- Headquarters: Baltimore
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
Stacker
#11. Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$0.88)
- Market cap: $12.6 billion
- Headquarters: Bethesda
- Sector: Hotel & Resort REITs
Stacker
#10. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)
- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$0.46)
- Market cap: $26.9 billion
- Headquarters: Silver Spring
- Sector: Movies & Entertainment
Stacker
#9. Marriott International/MD Class A (MAR)
- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$4.47)
- Market cap: $51.0 billion
- Headquarters: Bethesda
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
Stacker
#8. Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)
- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$12.65)
- Market cap: $126.7 billion
- Headquarters: Bethesda
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
Stacker
#7. Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)
- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$2.32)
- Market cap: $29.3 billion
- Headquarters: Baltimore
- Sector: Electric Utilities
Stacker
#6. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.79)
- Market cap: $8.7 billion
- Headquarters: North Bethesda
- Sector: Retail REITs
Stacker
#5. Choice Hotels International (CHH)
- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.85)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Rockville
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
Stacker
#4. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.42)
- Market cap: $7.0 billion
- Headquarters: Hunt Valley
- Sector: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#3. McCormick & Co./MD (MKC)
- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.10)
- Market cap: $22.9 billion
- Headquarters: Hunt Valley
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
Stacker
#2. United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR)
- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$1.88)
- Market cap: $12.8 billion
- Headquarters: Silver Spring
- Sector: Biotechnology
Stacker
#1. Ciena Corp. (CIEN)
- Last week price change: +13.4% (+$5.99)
- Market cap: $7.5 billion
- Headquarters: Hanover
- Sector: Communications Equipment
