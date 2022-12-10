photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Maryland stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Maryland, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 12 stocks that met the criteria in Maryland were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +13.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#12. T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$6.18)

- Market cap: $26.8 billion

- Headquarters: Baltimore

- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

#11. Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$0.88)

- Market cap: $12.6 billion

- Headquarters: Bethesda

- Sector: Hotel & Resort REITs

#10. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$0.46)

- Market cap: $26.9 billion

- Headquarters: Silver Spring

- Sector: Movies & Entertainment

#9. Marriott International/MD Class A (MAR)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$4.47)

- Market cap: $51.0 billion

- Headquarters: Bethesda

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#8. Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$12.65)

- Market cap: $126.7 billion

- Headquarters: Bethesda

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#7. Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$2.32)

- Market cap: $29.3 billion

- Headquarters: Baltimore

- Sector: Electric Utilities

#6. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.79)

- Market cap: $8.7 billion

- Headquarters: North Bethesda

- Sector: Retail REITs

#5. Choice Hotels International (CHH)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$1.85)

- Market cap: $6.4 billion

- Headquarters: Rockville

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#4. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

- Last week price change: -1.4% (-$0.42)

- Market cap: $7.0 billion

- Headquarters: Hunt Valley

- Sector: Health Care REITs

#3. McCormick & Co./MD (MKC)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.10)

- Market cap: $22.9 billion

- Headquarters: Hunt Valley

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#2. United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR)

- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$1.88)

- Market cap: $12.8 billion

- Headquarters: Silver Spring

- Sector: Biotechnology

#1. Ciena Corp. (CIEN)

- Last week price change: +13.4% (+$5.99)

- Market cap: $7.5 billion

- Headquarters: Hanover

- Sector: Communications Equipment