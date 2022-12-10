photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

Stacker

#30. Avantor (AVTR)

- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.23)

- Market cap: $14.5 billion

- Headquarters: Center Valley

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#29. WESCO International (WCC)

- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$6.60)

- Market cap: $6.2 billion

- Headquarters: Pittsburgh

- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

Stacker

#28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$1.37)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Philadelphia

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

Stacker

#27. PPG Industries (PPG)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$6.89)

- Market cap: $30.6 billion

- Headquarters: Pittsburgh

- Sector: Specialty Chemicals

Stacker

#26. AmerisourceBergen Corp. Class A (ABC)

- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$8.66)

- Market cap: $34.0 billion

- Headquarters: Chesterbrook

- Sector: Health Care Distributors

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania

Stacker

#25. Erie Indemnity Co. Class A (ERIE)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$13.17)

- Market cap: $12.3 billion

- Headquarters: Erie

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

Stacker

#24. Crown Holdings (CCK)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$3.83)

- Market cap: $9.6 billion

- Headquarters: Yardley

- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

Stacker

#23. Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.42)

- Market cap: $6.5 billion

- Headquarters: York

- Sector: Health Care Supplies

Stacker

#22. Gentex Corp. (GNTX)

- Last week price change: -4.3% (-$1.22)

- Market cap: $6.4 billion

- Headquarters: Simpson

- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment

Stacker

#21. Five Below (FIVE)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$7.40)

- Market cap: $9.8 billion

- Headquarters: Philadelphia

- Sector: Specialty Stores

You may also like: Famous actors from Pennsylvania

Stacker

#20. SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)

- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.49)

- Market cap: $8.2 billion

- Headquarters: Oaks

- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

Stacker

#19. Globus Medical (GMED)

- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.95)

- Market cap: $7.2 billion

- Headquarters: Audubon

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#18. AMETEK (AME)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$5.28)

- Market cap: $31.9 billion

- Headquarters: Berwyn

- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

Stacker

#17. Viatris (VTRS)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$0.39)

- Market cap: $13.1 billion

- Headquarters: Canonsburg

- Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Stacker

#16. Wabtec Corp. (WAB)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.99)

- Market cap: $18.3 billion

- Headquarters: Pittsburgh

- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

Stacker

#15. Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.08)

- Market cap: $15.7 billion

- Headquarters: Pittsburgh

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#14. Aramark (ARMK)

- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$0.96)

- Market cap: $10.6 billion

- Headquarters: Philadelphia

- Sector: Restaurants

Stacker

#13. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$5.34)

- Market cap: $17.7 billion

- Headquarters: Exton

- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#12. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.00)

- Market cap: $13.3 billion

- Headquarters: Wyomissing

- Sector: Specialized REITs

Stacker

#11. Bentley Systems Class B (BSY)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.65)

- Market cap: $11.0 billion

- Headquarters: Exton

- Sector: Application Software

You may also like: Best private high schools in Pennsylvania

Stacker

#10. Universal Health Services Class B (UHS)

- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.02)

- Market cap: $9.3 billion

- Headquarters: King Of Prussia

- Sector: Health Care Facilities

Stacker

#9. Comcast Corp. Class A (CMCSA)

- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.54)

- Market cap: $152.4 billion

- Headquarters: Philadelphia

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

Stacker

#8. Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$4.03)

- Market cap: $69.8 billion

- Headquarters: Allentown

- Sector: Industrial Gases

Stacker

#7. UGI Corp. (UGI)

- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.36)

- Market cap: $8.0 billion

- Headquarters: King Of Prussia

- Sector: Gas Utilities

Stacker

#6. PPL Corp. (PPL)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)

- Market cap: $21.3 billion

- Headquarters: Allentown

- Sector: Electric Utilities

You may also like: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

Stacker

#5. Essential Utilities (WTRG)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)

- Market cap: $12.7 billion

- Headquarters: Bryn Mawr

- Sector: Water Utilities

Stacker

#4. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.08)

- Market cap: $6.6 billion

- Headquarters: Coraopolis

- Sector: Specialty Stores

Stacker

#3. Hershey Co. (HSY)

- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$2.04)

- Market cap: $48.6 billion

- Headquarters: Hershey

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#2. Teleflex (TFX)

- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$4.76)

- Market cap: $11.6 billion

- Headquarters: Wayne

- Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#1. CubeSmart (CUBE)

- Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.14)

- Market cap: $9.6 billion

- Headquarters: Malvern

- Sector: Specialized REITs

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania