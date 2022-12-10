Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Avantor (AVTR)
- Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.23)
- Market cap: $14.5 billion
- Headquarters: Center Valley
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#29. WESCO International (WCC)
- Last week price change: -5.2% (-$6.60)
- Market cap: $6.2 billion
- Headquarters: Pittsburgh
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
#28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$1.37)
- Market cap: $5.7 billion
- Headquarters: Philadelphia
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#27. PPG Industries (PPG)
- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$6.89)
- Market cap: $30.6 billion
- Headquarters: Pittsburgh
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#26. AmerisourceBergen Corp. Class A (ABC)
- Last week price change: -5.0% (-$8.66)
- Market cap: $34.0 billion
- Headquarters: Chesterbrook
- Sector: Health Care Distributors
#25. Erie Indemnity Co. Class A (ERIE)
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$13.17)
- Market cap: $12.3 billion
- Headquarters: Erie
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#24. Crown Holdings (CCK)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$3.83)
- Market cap: $9.6 billion
- Headquarters: Yardley
- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers
#23. Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)
- Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.42)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: York
- Sector: Health Care Supplies
#22. Gentex Corp. (GNTX)
- Last week price change: -4.3% (-$1.22)
- Market cap: $6.4 billion
- Headquarters: Simpson
- Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment
#21. Five Below (FIVE)
- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$7.40)
- Market cap: $9.8 billion
- Headquarters: Philadelphia
- Sector: Specialty Stores
#20. SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)
- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.49)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Oaks
- Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#19. Globus Medical (GMED)
- Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.95)
- Market cap: $7.2 billion
- Headquarters: Audubon
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#18. AMETEK (AME)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$5.28)
- Market cap: $31.9 billion
- Headquarters: Berwyn
- Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#17. Viatris (VTRS)
- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$0.39)
- Market cap: $13.1 billion
- Headquarters: Canonsburg
- Sector: Pharmaceuticals
#16. Wabtec Corp. (WAB)
- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.99)
- Market cap: $18.3 billion
- Headquarters: Pittsburgh
- Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
#15. Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.08)
- Market cap: $15.7 billion
- Headquarters: Pittsburgh
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#14. Aramark (ARMK)
- Last week price change: -2.3% (-$0.96)
- Market cap: $10.6 billion
- Headquarters: Philadelphia
- Sector: Restaurants
#13. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$5.34)
- Market cap: $17.7 billion
- Headquarters: Exton
- Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#12. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.00)
- Market cap: $13.3 billion
- Headquarters: Wyomissing
- Sector: Specialized REITs
#11. Bentley Systems Class B (BSY)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.65)
- Market cap: $11.0 billion
- Headquarters: Exton
- Sector: Application Software
#10. Universal Health Services Class B (UHS)
- Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.02)
- Market cap: $9.3 billion
- Headquarters: King Of Prussia
- Sector: Health Care Facilities
#9. Comcast Corp. Class A (CMCSA)
- Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.54)
- Market cap: $152.4 billion
- Headquarters: Philadelphia
- Sector: Cable & Satellite
#8. Air Products & Chemicals (APD)
- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$4.03)
- Market cap: $69.8 billion
- Headquarters: Allentown
- Sector: Industrial Gases
#7. UGI Corp. (UGI)
- Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.36)
- Market cap: $8.0 billion
- Headquarters: King Of Prussia
- Sector: Gas Utilities
#6. PPL Corp. (PPL)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)
- Market cap: $21.3 billion
- Headquarters: Allentown
- Sector: Electric Utilities
#5. Essential Utilities (WTRG)
- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)
- Market cap: $12.7 billion
- Headquarters: Bryn Mawr
- Sector: Water Utilities
#4. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)
- Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.08)
- Market cap: $6.6 billion
- Headquarters: Coraopolis
- Sector: Specialty Stores
#3. Hershey Co. (HSY)
- Last week price change: +0.9% (+$2.04)
- Market cap: $48.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hershey
- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#2. Teleflex (TFX)
- Last week price change: +2.0% (+$4.76)
- Market cap: $11.6 billion
- Headquarters: Wayne
- Sector: Health Care Equipment
#1. CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.14)
- Market cap: $9.6 billion
- Headquarters: Malvern
- Sector: Specialized REITs
