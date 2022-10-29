ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks vs. Giants: Behind Enemy Lines for big Week 8 matchup

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPI2C_0irKR10100

There’s only one matchup in the NFL this week between two teams with a winning record. It’ll happen on Sunday afternoon when the surprise 4-3 Seahawks host the upstart 6-1 Giants.

To learn more about this week’s opponents we spoke with Dan Benton, managing editor of Giants Wire. Here are a few questions he answered about his team.

Nobody expected the Giants to be 6-1 at this point. How did they get here?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6Mrd_0irKR10100
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There are countless reasons. Coaching is the obvious thing that leaps out. After years of Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and Jason Garrett, the Giants have a competent staff led by Brian Daboll. We’ll get more into that shortly. Credit is also owed to the players, including Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Julian Love and many others. They’re all playing at a high level and it’s allowed the team to mask some of their other personnel deficiencies.

How much credit does coach Brian Daboll deserve for the turnaround?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126JxE_0irKR10100
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Daboll and his staff deserves a ton of credit. He compiled a group of outstanding coordinators, they connect with the players on a human level and they put the team in the best position to win both collectively and individually. The offense has been modernized, the defense is fast and aggressive, and special teams are always solid under Thomas McGaughey.

Daniel Jones is in the last year of his contract. Should they re-sign him?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdwGW_0irKR10100
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It’s too early to say right now but it’s certainly trending in the direction that it should be strongly considered. He has the highest QBR of any quarterback over the past four weeks, is among the NFL’s most accurate passers and he has, at times, completely carried the team on his back. He’s developed into a strong leader who is respected by his teammates and he’s managed to put the Giants in a position to win all seven games this season thus far. And he’s managed to do that despite the injuries around him, a group of wide receivers that lead the league in drops and are last in separation, an OL group that still allows a high rate of pressure and a running game that although dominant overall, goes through phases where it’s not producing well.

Was Saquon Barkley just injured and now he’s healthy or is there more to it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWnmY_0irKR10100
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing more to it than that. Barkley had dealt with some serious injuries over the previous few years and it forced him to change his approach a bit and we all saw the results of that. Here in 2022, he’s healthy and confident in his knee and you not only see the Saquon of old, but an even better and more dynamic version. He’s a potential home run hitter every time he touches the ball. He’s also done a great job of being decisive and trusting his blockers — all while handling new roles like running the occasional wildcat.

How have rookies Kayvon Thidbedeaux and Evan Neal done so far?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O85SY_0irKR10100
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon is mature beyond his years. His IQ is off the charts and any notion that he wasn’t committed or motivated has gone completely out the window. He comes in every day and gives 110% and although the box score numbers don’t leap off the page, he’s making an impact on almost every single play. He hustles and his motor never stops. He’s going to be elite. Evan Neal, prior to his sprained MCL, was improving noticeably. The timing of his injury is unfortunate after a rough few weeks to start the season. He’s looked a lot like Andrew Thomas did early in his career and the hope is he turns it around just the same.

Prediction for Sunday’s game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZ2Uc_0irKR10100
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

I know many believe the Giants are going to storm into Seattle and come out victorious, but that’s an incredibly difficult place to play. Couple that with New York’s overwhelming amount of injuries, their sudden inability to stop the run and the law of odds, and it doesn’t look so great. While I do believe the Giants keep the game competitive, I think they ultimately fall short in this one. Seahawks 25, Giants 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn finalizes new coaching roles for remaining staff

It took nearly 24 hours to have it all sorted out, but Auburn has now finalized its’ new-look coaching staff following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Monday. Not only was Harsin let go, but several assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were dismissed as well. That news left many Auburn fans wondering how the rest of the team would operate with so many coaches leaving ahead of the team’s final four games of the season.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, release WR

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. As a rookie, Treadwell saw just three targets and he never really caught on in Minnesota. After only scoring three touchdowns in four seasons the Vikings let his rookie contract expire. He signed with the Falcons in 2020 and appeared in five games with them that year. He spent last season with the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 8 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Northwestern Wildcats, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

After the eighth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 8, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy