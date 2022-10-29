Read full article on original website
Grice Connect
Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options
Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
WSAV News 3
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
WRDW-TV
Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
WSAV News 3
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro High Construction preps for Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge
Statesboro High School’s Construction students are preparing to compete in the Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge on Nov. 2, at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Hosted by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. and area contractors, this is the second year that more than 200 students from 18 area high schools will return to Statesboro to showcase and compete in eight different construction skill challenges.
Grice Connect
Last chance to purchase Poinsettias from Brooklet Kiwanis Club
The annual Poinsettia Sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Brooklet Kiwanis Club. Of course you can purchase poinsettias around the community, but when you buy from the Brooklet Kiwanis Club, you are going to receive a beautiful plant while simultaneously helping support children and families here in Bulloch County.
WSAV News 3
City of Portal celebrates annual Turpentine festival
PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city. In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees. “This is something […]
Grice Connect
Herman Petty
Herman Petty, age 68, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Herman was born in Dublin and was the son of the late Marvin and Flossie Townsend Petty. He was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps and lived in Bulloch County for over 30 years where he owned and operated Herman’s Maintenance Service until his retirement.
Statesboro Fire Department to offer virtual fire inspections
On Nov. 1, 2022 the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will begin to offer virtual fire inspections for certain types of fire safety inspections. The Virtual Fire Inspection Program is intended to make fire inspections easier and more convenient for business owners and their employees. The program will focus primarily on re-inspections, which account for approximately 25% of the department’s total fire inspections each year.
WTGS
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
WSAV News 3
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expressed concerns about some city council members behavior after their last meeting. He says he is happy with the progress being made in regards to removing John C. Calhoun’s name from a popular city square. However, he is not okay with...
WJCL
Hotel Shooting Arrest: Authorities capture suspect in Bluffton Holiday Inn Express incident
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 3:24 p.m.: Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Bluffton man in connection with Tuesday's shooting. According to the BCSO, the 37-year-old victim was found on the fourth floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Savannah for treatment.
wtoc.com
New mental health facility for veterans, military families opens in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans and military families is now open in Hinesville. This is the 22nd clinic that the Cohen Veterans Network with Aspire Health Partners has, but it’s the only one in the state of Georgia. Veterans, active-duty service...
Grice Connect
Retirement YES | Bulloch Commissioners approve new County retirement plan (DRAFT)
After delaying the vote at the Tuesday, October 18, 2022 meeting, Bulloch County Commissioners first order of business at the Tuesday, November 1, 2022 meeting was to approve a retirement pension plan for full-time employees. The affirmative vote ends an over years long process to figure out the best path...
wtoc.com
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
Grice Connect
Commissioners approve zoning changes that may bring multiple new industries
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The first order of business was approving a new county retirement plan. The commissioners then heard from Mike Anderson, Chair of the Bulloch County Hospital Authority as he presented their annual report to the commissioners. The majority...
GS recieves Economic Development Administration Build to Scale grant
The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has named Georgia Southern University as one of 51 nationwide grant recipients of the 2022 Build to Scale program, which means the University will receive $600,000 in grant funding along with $600,000 in local match funds. The goal is to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to entrepreneurial support and startup capital.
WJCL
Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
