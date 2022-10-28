West Long Branch, NJ - Olivia Pearse had a first half penalty kick goal and Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir added an insurance goal in the second half as the eighth-seeded Pride advanced to the Colonial Athletic Championship game with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Towson Sunday at Monmouth's Hesse Field on the Great Lawn. The Pride will face third-seeded Northeastern in the CAA Championship game Saturday at Northeastern. The game will take place at Parsons Field in Brookline, Massachusetts.

