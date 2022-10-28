ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

CAA Championship Game Bound; Hofstra Downs Towson In CAA Semifinals

West Long Branch, NJ - Olivia Pearse had a first half penalty kick goal and Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir added an insurance goal in the second half as the eighth-seeded Pride advanced to the Colonial Athletic Championship game with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Towson Sunday at Monmouth's Hesse Field on the Great Lawn. The Pride will face third-seeded Northeastern in the CAA Championship game Saturday at Northeastern. The game will take place at Parsons Field in Brookline, Massachusetts.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Honors Three Seniors, Concludes 2022 Season Against Rider

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team wrapped up its 2022 season of competition Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 home defeat to Rider in non-conference play from Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium. Rider opened the scoring five minutes into the start of the second quarter. Valeria Perales got just...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Svalander, Barnett Collect CAA Weekly Honors

Hempstead, NY - Oliver Svalander was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week and Owen Barnett collected CAA Rookie of the Week accolades it was announced today by the league office. Svalander, a junior forward, earned his award following a seven-point week that saw him net his...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Blanks Charleston In Regular Season Finale

Hempstead, NY - Hendrik Hebbeker scored a pair of first half goals, while Eliot Goldthorp, Owen Barnett, and Marcelo Lage had one goal each as Hofstra picked up a 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Charleston Saturday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The game was the Pride's regular season finale and served as Hofstra's Senior Day as well.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Win Streak Comes To An End In Loss To Chicago State

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team saw its 12-match win streak come to an end on Sunday as they fell in four sets to Chicago State in a non-conference match-up at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Freshman Izadora Stedile had 15 kills and 10 digs to lead...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy