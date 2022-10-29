Read full article on original website
boundingintocrypto.com
Best Crypto on Low Prices to Buy Today 1 November
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market is currently in the midst of a massive price surge that began last week. And with coins still expected to see more gains, crypto analysts believe that low-priced assets could land impressive profits. This...
boundingintocrypto.com
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
boundingintocrypto.com
Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.
boundingintocrypto.com
3 Reasons Why LUNC Price Might go to $0.00 – 3 Alts to Buy Instead
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The recent rally across the broader cryptocurrency market recently created some gains for Terra Luna Classic. LUNC is currently up by less than 1% over the past 24 hours. In the last week, LUNC has gained by around 4.9%.
boundingintocrypto.com
Gala Games Price Prediction – Up 25% in 7 Day, Can it Reach $1
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gala Games price prediction is positive, as the coin has increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. GALA failed to break its early-day losing streak and fell further around the $0.0431 mark, despite the crypto market’s modest recovery today. Moreover, Gala Games, a blockchain gaming platform, is powered by the Ethereum token GALA and serves as the trading platform for Gala Games competitors. It can also be used to purchase in-game items.
boundingintocrypto.com
US Lawmakers Probe SEC, Treasury, Federal Reserve Over Revolving Door With Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about the revolving door between financial regulators and the crypto industry. “Over 200 government officials have moved between public service and crypto firms,” the lawmakers said, adding that they include 31 Treasury Department officials and 28 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials. Revolving...
boundingintocrypto.com
Research report outlines why the crypto market might be on the verge of a reversal
As November begins, analysts are busy dissecting the major market movements that occurred in October. While Bitcoin (BTC) stayed relatively unchanged with only 5.89% growth in October, Arcane Research senior analyst, Vetle Lunde mapped out the direction the market might take in the next few months. “Uptober,” a reference to...
boundingintocrypto.com
Meme Coins Losing Ground Except For this Coin Trending on CoinGecko
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Meme coins had a notable rally last week. Dogecoin is up by around 97% in the last seven days after Elon Musk confirmed that he had completed his purchase of Twitter. Other meme coins followed suit, creating double-digit gains. However, the rally has cooled off, but Tamadoge, a new meme coin, has remained bullish.
boundingintocrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Struggles To Break Above $335; Here Is What To Expect
BNB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on breaking its major resistance of $335, stopping the price from increasing. BNB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above resistance. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Reflecting On Satoshi White Paper – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Archie Chaudhury, a blockchain enthusiast and previous winner of top prize at the 2021 MIT Bitcoin Expo. When Satoshi Nakamoto first published the Bitcoin white paper in October of 2008, the world was reeling from a financial crisis caused by the irresponsibility and negligence of the institutions that controlled our financial system. Hedge funds, central banks and other powerful agents had been all too happy to place over-leveraged bets on the economy, and to profit from the economic losses incurred by the working class when these bets collapsed.
boundingintocrypto.com
Could Nano (XNO) be Dead?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Nano XNO (formerly NANO, XRB) has plummeted 94% from its highest. It was previously thought to be one of the greatest cryptocurrency utility providers, offering transactions that were incredibly quick and basically free. Many people had the assumption that NANO was indeed the coin that might have actually replaced traditional money on a daily basis.
boundingintocrypto.com
Did The Dogecoin Price Top Out At $0.15
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Many positive crypto ecosystem events have transpired in the last few days, from the UK accepting cryptocurrencies to Elon Musk pressing through with his purchase of Twitter. All these factors hiked the price of cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin was...
boundingintocrypto.com
Will Metacade (MCADE) Rise More Than PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Polkadot (DOT)?
During the bull market run of 2020 and 2021, several tokens came onto the market that quickly saw great success. This new influx of crypto projects, alongside bored investors stuck at home during the pandemic led to some dramatic gains, particularly with projects like PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Polkadot (DOT). If...
boundingintocrypto.com
Altcoin Crypto Prices Trending Today 31st October
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As October rounds up, several altcoin prices are facing a struggle to break even. In this article, we look at the prices of some top altcoin crypto assets and the ones that could become successes as November comes around.
boundingintocrypto.com
Argentine Tax Authority AFIP Notified 4,000 Crypto Holders to Amend Their Tax Statements – Regulation Bitcoin News
The Argentine Tax Authority (AFIP) is ramping up its fight against cryptocurrency-related tax evasion. On Oct. 28, the organization informed it had sent notifications to 3,997 taxpayers about incongruencies between their tax statements and reports on their cryptocurrency holdings. These statements being reviewed correspond to reports of operations happening in 2020.
boundingintocrypto.com
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News
Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
boundingintocrypto.com
BNB jumps to new BTC all-time high as Elon Musk’s Twitter fuels DOGE bulls
BNB (formerly known as Binance Coin) has hit new all-time highs against Bitcoin (BTC) as excitement grows over the cryptocurrency’s future role on Twitter. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirms that BNB/BTC briefly spiked above 0.15 BTC to a record 0.15267 BTC on Oct. 30. BNB, the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
