El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car crash leaves one dead on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead following a rollover crash early Saturday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Loop 375 and Transmountain at Mile Marker 19. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they found a vehicle...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Three-vehicle crash shuts shuts down Global Reach Blvd. for hours

UPDATE: All lanes were reopened by 9:30 p.m., according to TxDOT. UPDATE: STI is currently responding to the collision. All lanes in both directions are closed on Global Reach between Walter Jones and George Perry. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash in the industrial area near the El Paso International Airport has […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Motorcycle crash closes northbound lanes of US-54

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of US-54 has closed down portions of the state highway. Police are diverting northbound traffic off the roadway at US-54 and Kenworthy. Early reports show that a motorcycle with two people crashed on the highway, but their injuries are...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 lanes closed on I-10 east at Joe Battle due to crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on I-10 east at Joe Battle. A crash was reported on I-10 east at Joe Battle Thursday afternoon. The crash caused the closure of the right three lanes. Traffic backup is reported to Zaragoza. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported. It's...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX

