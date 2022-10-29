Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KVIA
4 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle collision near the El Paso International airport
UPDATE: Four people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection near the El Paso International airport, preliminary reports show. Two of those people had life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Global Reach drive and...
KFOX 14
Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
KVIA
Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
KVIA
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy
UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
Rollover crash on Transmountain kills man after vehicle goes off cliff
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An early morning rollover crash on Transmountain killed a man and snarled traffic for most of Saturday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 19. Deputies discovered that a car had gone off the side of the road. […]
KFOX 14
Car crash leaves one dead on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead following a rollover crash early Saturday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Loop 375 and Transmountain at Mile Marker 19. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they found a vehicle...
Three-vehicle crash shuts shuts down Global Reach Blvd. for hours
UPDATE: All lanes were reopened by 9:30 p.m., according to TxDOT. UPDATE: STI is currently responding to the collision. All lanes in both directions are closed on Global Reach between Walter Jones and George Perry. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash in the industrial area near the El Paso International Airport has […]
KVIA
Motorcycle crash closes northbound lanes of US-54
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of US-54 has closed down portions of the state highway. Police are diverting northbound traffic off the roadway at US-54 and Kenworthy. Early reports show that a motorcycle with two people crashed on the highway, but their injuries are...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Video: Deputies respond to home of man accused of killing wife in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released showing what prompted deputies to open fire on a Las Cruces restaurant owner in his own home last month. Robert Yacone survived the shooting but got hit with a murder charge after deputies found his wife, Kimberly Yacone, shot to death inside the home. It was […]
KFOX 14
3 lanes closed on I-10 east at Joe Battle due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on I-10 east at Joe Battle. A crash was reported on I-10 east at Joe Battle Thursday afternoon. The crash caused the closure of the right three lanes. Traffic backup is reported to Zaragoza. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported. It's...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
KVIA
Migrants still dealing with the impact of fatal migrant shooting, after brothers accused of shooting have bond reduced
EL PASO, Texas -- A Texas judge reduced the cash bond for the two brothers accused in a fatal migrant shooting last month. Brothers Michael and Mark Sheppard allegedly shot at a group of thirteen migrants in Hudspeth County. One of those migrants died. The Sheppards were arrested. Their bond...
KVIA
Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
Comments / 1