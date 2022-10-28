Polling 1,001 full-time home and building contractors, the new DeWalt Powering the Future survey has found that 55% of U.S. contractors feel a lack of skilled workers is a barrier to growing their businesses. Among businesses with $10 million plus in revenue, that percentage is 69%, and those with 20 or more years’ experience, 64%. To address the concern, 48% believe that training the next generation of skilled workers is one of the industry’s most critical needs to have growth and future success in 2023.

7 DAYS AGO